Confirmation in Sussex

CONFIRMATION DAY Young people at St. Monica Church in Sussex received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Bishop Serratelli during his pastoral visit to the parish June 27. The Bishop is pictured with young people who received the Sacrament of Confirmation.
SUSSEX Young people at St. Monica Church here received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Bishop Serratelli during his pastoral visit to the parish June 27 where he also celebrated the vigil Mass marking the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time.