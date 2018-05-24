Confirmation in Totowa

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation at Totowa parish

TOTOWA The faith community of St. James of the Marches Parish here on May 20 welcomed Bishop Serratelli, who made a pastoral visit and served as main celebrant and homilist of the noon Mass for Pentecost. During the liturgy, he administered the sacrament of Confirmation on 19 10th-grade candidates and two candidates from the parish’s Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program.



Concelebrating the Mass were Father J. Patrick Ryan, St. James’ pastor, and Father Kevin Corcoran, the Bishop’s priest-secretary and diocesan vice chancellor.