Confirmation retreat held at St. Paul Inside the Walls

A retreat for 101 Confirmation candidates from parishes across the diocese was held on Jan. 15 at the Evangelization Center of St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. It was coordinated by the diocesan Office of Catechesis and Faith Formation, the diocesan Office of Youth Ministry, and Fiat Ventures. Father Yojaneider Garcia, Catechetical Office director, led Eucharistic Adoration and delivered a homily. Speakers included Jonathan Camiolo, pastoral associate of Christ the King Parish in New Vernon and a member of Fiat Venture’s leadership team.