Congregants at Morristown church pray for unborn at abortion clinic

On April 6, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the monthly Mass and Rosary Procession for Life at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown. Several priests serving the Paterson Diocese concelebrated the Mass, including Father Duberney Villamizar, St. Margaret’s pastor.
After the Mass, congregants walked in a procession praying the rosary before stopping outside of the Planned Parenthood clinic on Speedwell Avenue.
A Mass and procession for life are held on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. at St. Margaret’s. Priests and faithful from around the diocese are invited to join.