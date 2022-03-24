Consecrating Ukraine, Russia to Immaculate Heart of Mary March 25

PATERSON On March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary amid the ongoing deadly and destructive conflict occurring in Ukraine from the Russian invasion.
Pope Francis will make the prayer of consecration March 25 at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome at 5 p.m. All the bishops of the world, including Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who will celebrate Mass at noon tomorrow in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here, will recite the same act of consecration on that same day at local time. Priests of the Diocese are invited to concelebrate the Mass and the faithful are invited to attend and pray for peace in Ukraine and around the world.
“As the Holy Father seeks the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for peace and an end of bloodshed, we all join in prayer with him in imploring God for the gift of peace in Ukraine,” said Bishop Sweeney.
The Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, sent a letter to all Bishops of the United States for them to join in communion with the Holy Father in this act of consecration.
The Bishop also invites all parishes in the Diocese to join the Holy Father in prayer on March 25 at noon (if possible) for this act of consecration.
Throughout the world, bishops will be leading their dioceses in this act of consecration, which has been done previously. In 1917 in Fatima, to three shepherd children — Lucia dos Santos and Francisco and Jacinta Marto, the Blessed Mother had asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart of Mary. This was publicly revealed in 2000.
The first consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary was on Oct. 31, 1942, by Pope Pius XII, who consecrated the whole world and on July 7, 1952, when he specifically consecrated Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Later Pope St. Paul VI did so in 1964 and Pope St. John Paul II renewed this consecration to the whole world in 1981, 1982, 1984, and 2000. The most recent time an act of consecration occurred was in 2013 by Pope Francis.
The Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship defines consecration to Mary as an overt recognition of the “singular role of Mary in the Mystery of Christ and of the Church, of the universal and exemplary importance of her witness to the Gospel, of trust in her intercession, and of the efficacy of her patronage.”
During his weekly Angelus message at the Vatican last week, Pope Francis said, “I ask all diocesan and religious communities to increase their moments of prayer for peace.”
During the past four weeks, since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, throughout the Diocese, many of the faithful have supported organizations providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. It is reported that more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland to countries to its west. A majority have crossed the border to Poland and the border to Hungary.
This public appeal by Pope Francis to the universal Church is the second time this Lenten season he has asked the people to pray for peace. On Ash Wednesday, the pope has requested that all the faithful pray and fast with Ukraine in mind.
“As we watch the unfolding of the horror of families torn apart by war and innocents trampled by the hideous weapons of war,” Bishop Sweeney said, “we pray that the Blessed Virgin Mary, under the title of her Immaculate Heart, will, through her maternal intercession, bring peace and healing to the suffering.”