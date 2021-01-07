PATERSON COVID-19 has reshaped the world. Life has changed yet there has been one constant source of help and hope that has remained the same. Catholic Charities agencies in the Diocese of Paterson have persevered thanks in part to its employees, volunteers and benefactors and have continuously served the most vulnerable in the Diocese, who have been impacted significantly by the pandemic.
“In my six months as Bishop of Paterson, I have learned of the rich history of Catholic Charities in our Diocese, of Catholic Family and Community Services, Straight and Narrow, and the Department for Persons with Disabilities. Many have said that we are living in historic times, as we have lived through the pandemic during this year. Catholic Charities in our Diocese, especially the people who make up Catholic Charities, the staff, volunteers and donors have been a brilliant and beautiful light, shining in these darkest of times. During this year, Catholic Charities has added another beautiful page to its history and the history of our Diocese,” Bishop Kevin Sweeney said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, all three departments of Catholic Charities — Catholic Family and Community Services, Department for Persons with Disabilities and Straight and Narrow — have remained opened. The work at the agencies is considered essential and Catholic Charities has worked to ensure its service recipients and employees remained safe as many health and safety guidelines were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
With several residential programs and inpatient rehabilitation facilities, Catholic Charities regularly tests its staff, practice social distancing, enhanced and increased cleaning protocols and have set up quarantine sites and will continue to be diligent in these practices.
Due to closures of many businesses, families faced financial distress and this year, Catholic Charities has helped more people than ever before in its 80-year history.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson, said, “We have given out over 1.5 million pounds of food and over $2.5 million in emergency support to those most in need. In November, we helped more people than any other month before, giving out food to 26,500 children, women and men.”
Individual donors, foundations and businesses have helped raise more than $500,000 for COVID-19 relief to purchase PPE, give out food, provide emergency support and help its programs adapt to a changing world.
Catholic Charities have pivoted many of its programs to provide support safely, efficiently and to help the many who are in need. Non-essential staff has been working in a hybrid fashion, the food pantries have delivered food to seniors and those who are homebound. Its Early Learning programs, at-risk youth programs and DPD Gruenert Center are virtual. Working with its many partners from around the state, Catholic Charities is also providing crisis counseling to those emotionally impacted by this pandemic.
“We experienced personal losses, including family members of employees, volunteers and friends. Beloved Department for Persons with Disabilities volunteer, Martin Addison, died on April 29 at just 44 years old. We continue to pray for Martin’s family and all of those impacted by COVID-19,” Milliken said.
On July 1, Bishop Sweeney was ordained as the eighth Bishop of Paterson. His first visit was in August when he presented a check for $319,000 toward rebuilding costs of Straight and Narrow’s halfway house, made possible through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. In September, the Bishop did a full tour of Catholic Charities agencies. “We were proud to welcome Bishop Sweeney with open arms and give thanks to Bishop Emeritus Serratelli for his many years of leadership,” Milliken said. “Bishop Sweeney has been kind, active and involved with Catholic Charities, visiting nearly all of our programs, meeting many of our staff and service recipients and attending our board meetings.”
Earlier in the year, Catholic Charities held its largest fundraiser in its history with the annual Murray House Dinner-Dance. More than 1,000 guests joined the Murray Family and the Department for Persons with Disabilities Family at the 50th Annual Murray House Dinner Dance on Feb. 16 at the Brownstone in Paterson.
Later in the year, large-scale events were transitioned to virtual formats including the Veterans Stakeholders breakfast, the Wiegand Farm Golf Classic, the Caritas Gala and the Memorial Mass.
On Aug. 26, the campus at the Gov. Paterson Towers was renamed the Rev. Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer Campus for Senior Living. Msgr. Tillyer currently serves as Board President of Catholic Charities and is the only person to serve on the board for each of its three agencies. The former Gov. Paterson Towers provide support for senior citizens, many of whom are assisted by Catholic Charities.
Throughout 2020, Catholic Charities continued to strengthen its partnership with Catholic Charities USA. In February, Brian Corbin, Catholic Charities USA vice president, visited Paterson to lead the organization in a strategic planning session that brought leadership from all of its programs and each of the three agencies together.
While Catholic Charities is serving so many needy in the Diocese, it has continued to offer support to its sisters and brothers from around the country. In September, upon hearing about the devastation in Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura, it sent four staff members to Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana to lend a helping hand with recovery efforts.
During the holidays, Catholic Charities has helped feed more than 7,000 families and gave out more than 5,000 gifts, mostly to children.
Milliken said, “It is always difficult to find the words in how we can best express our gratitude for the truly humbling way so many have supported Catholic Charities. We cannot thank everyone enough for the support during this unprecedented time. Together, and in spite of a global pandemic, we accomplished some amazing things.”