Continue serving needy

PATERSON Eva’s Village is taking critical steps to continue its services wherever possible while also protecting the wellness of its residents, clients and community members. More than 300 men, women and children are living in its shelters and halfway house treatment programs and hundreds more community members come to the Village for food, outpatient treatment, peer support, education and social services.
Its community kitchen will be temporarily transitioning to distributing meals “to go” twice a day following the state recommendations to limit large group gatherings. Guests were already advised about this change and Eva’s has assured them they will be here to support them through this crisis and beyond.
Eva’s Village has also temporarily suspended its outpatient services and activities in its Recovery Community Centers. Counselors and peer recovery mentors will offer telephone outreach to clients and members until they are able to reopen and have set up a hotline for anyone who needs to talk with a peer specialist during this time.
Any seeking recovery support can call (973) 754-6784, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Culinary School classes have been suspended as have participation by all outside volunteers for at least the next several weeks. Additionally, its Casino Night fundraiser planned for March 27 has been rescheduled for April 23.
PATERSON While the national emergency declaration due to the coronavirus pandemic affects every single person in the nation in some way, the population disproportionately affected most by the implications of the virus and the closures are the poor and the vulnerable. Experts advise that practicing social distancing and avoiding any public gatherings can slow down the spread of the virus. Catholic schools in the Diocese are currently in the midst of being closed for two weeks and many of the faithful in the Diocese are working remotely at home instead of going to their places of work daily due to COVID-19.
Unfortunately, there is a significant number of families that do not have the “luxury” to work from home and have already been struggling, even before the virus. COVID-19 is an especially unique challenge for parents with children attending closed schools who can’t find childcare and do not have paid time off. Then there are the sick and disabled who are the most susceptible to contract the disease, which can be fatal.
Diocesan Catholic Charities is committed to serving its clients even during this public health state of emergency. Practically as critical as hospitals staying open, many programs of diocesan Catholic Charities operate 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. With the guidance of the Diocese, Catholic Charities USA, the Community Foodbank of N.J., the Department of Human Services, the Division of Developmental Disabilities, the CDC, the Health Department, St. Joseph’s Health and many other local, state and federal offices and representatives, diocesan Catholic Charities has modified its operations and implemented plans to keep everyone healthy and safe.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “We have been closely following the developments with regard to COVID-19 since it began to spread globally. We have been working with federal, state and local officials to learn as much as we can and enact important measures to save lies and do our part in stopping the spread of this pandemic.”
Its three agencies — Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS) and Straight and Narrow (SN) — have already made accommodations to its services and programs due to the crisis. All staff in the three agencies have been re-trained in proper universal precautions, hand washing, use of gloves and social distancing. Buildings and locations of diocesan Catholic agencies in all three counties have been cleaned. Employees who can work from home will work from home and case managers will be working from home and contacting clients through video messaging and phone calls.
DPD, which helps hundreds of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has suspended all non-essential community outings, limited visitors including those of volunteers and social and community groups will not meet until further notice. The support coordination team will conduct monthly contacts, quarterly and annual visits by phone and video conference instead of face-to-face whenever possible until advised otherwise. The Gruenert Center in Lake Hopatcong, which provides vocational activities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has also closed due to the CDC’s recommendations of limiting gatherings with 50 people.
Milliken said, “As you may know, the individuals helped by DPD are prone to illness more so than the general public. Some just because of the nature of their disability and for others this is compounded by their age.”
At CFCS, its three food pantries are remaining open but have modified its services for the health and safety of clients and staff. For the near future, the groceries will be pre-bagged so the service recipients spend less time at the pantry. Many volunteers have been helping at the pantries to ensure it is staffed.
A significant concern and consequence with many required to stay home for a two-week period is the food shortage that will occur at the Catholic Charities food pantries. Milliken said, “As you may have realized supermarket shelves are currently barren. This crisis will undoubtedly cause a food shortage.”
The early learning programs of CFCS and SN are all closed following the Paterson Public Schools’ announcement of district-wide school closures. The senior programs are also closed as well as the Sussex County Meals on Wheels program. The thrift store is closed unless there is an absolute dire need for clothing.
At Straight and Narrow, the admission department has implemented a screening of admission to assess incoming clients for signs and symptoms. Those presenting symptoms will be sent to St. Joseph’s Hospital Emergency Room for precautionary measures prior to admission. Upon medical clearance, the admission process will resume. Family visits are being suspended until further notice as well as recreational programs.
“We recognize that this is an evolving situation and our action plan will continue to evolve with the changing environment. We assure you that we will work tirelessly to help those most in need. Thank you for your continued support, consideration, prayers and love. God bless you all,” Milliken said.