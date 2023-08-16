Corpus Christi Chargers ensure people with disabilities are welcome and loved

The mission of the Corpus Christi Chargers ministry of Chatham Township’s Corpus Christi Parish since its 1998 inception is that people with disabilities should never feel left out.
The Chargers meet once a month from September through May for social gatherings, creating a sense of community, friendship, and, most importantly, love.
The ministry’s annual year-end dinner dance was held on Sunday, May 7.
Corpus Christi pastor, Father T. Kevin Corcoran, said the event was full of joy, peace, and hope.
He said, “People are just enjoying life — and it is kind of catchy. When you walk in the room, you just feel it, and I think the people that are volunteers walk away with that feeling, ‘Maybe God is calling me to go deeper on the journey.’ We are activating the younger people, and they are responding.”
Sister of Christian Charity Margaret Dincher, who is Corpus Christi’s pastoral associate for Adult Faith Formation, founded the ministry 25 years ago with the support of then-pastor and Vicar General of the Diocese of Paterson Msgr. John Mahoney. She led the group until the COVID-19 pandemic brought things to a halt, and the ministry began reconvening in 2021 when the pandemic slowly started to clear. Kathy Hawk, whose daughter Lauren volunteers with the ministry, now helps lead the ministry with Ron Killian, who is a dad to twin sons, Nick and Chris. Hawk’s husband, John, and their other daughter, Victoria, also volunteer, as do students from both Chatham Township High School and Summit’s Oak Knoll School.
During the year, a variety of activities take place during Chargers get-togethers, such as arts and crafts, bingo, live mic karaoke, a Christmas sing-a-long for the holiday season, and more.
Hawk feels working with the Chargers is incredibly rewarding, and she hears it in the voices of her fellow volunteers. She said, “One of my favorite times is when people call me to tell me they are coming to the gym or Resurrection Chapel, where our events are held. You really make a huge impact on people’s lives. It reminds you of how making people happy is really wonderful. It is all about making people feel that they are important.”
Father Corcoran said several things have enabled the ministry’s endurance.
“The first is the need of families within our area. And as the word gets out, we see a much bigger need, and we cast the net wide. Also, our parishioners are just very loving and saw this as an important piece of ministry at Corpus Christi. They wanted to make it a priority, and under the direction of Sister Margaret for so many years, and then Kathy Hawk and her family, I think the need really has been keeping it going, but also just the joy that people experience.”
Killian said, “It is a great feeling to know that, after 25 years, the Corpus Christi Chargers are still doing wonderful things for its members. Our sons Nick and Chris await with great anticipation the upcoming Chargers activity meetings. They love the activities as well as each and every member. It is lots of fun for the members and volunteers as well to participate. Everybody gets into it. I pray that God will continue to bless this ministry.”
For more information about membership and volunteering, contact Ron Killian at [email protected]