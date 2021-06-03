CLIFTON Being able to feed thousands at diocesan Catholic Charities’ three food pantries seems almost like the miracle of the loaves and fishes that Jesus performed. At times, the staff can find themselves overwhelmed by the historic numbers of families and individuals in need of the basic necessity of life — food.
Most months, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson gives out food to 5,000 to 7,000 people at their three food pantries. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this number has more than quadrupled, with its pantries assisting 20,000 children, women and men monthly. They are able to keep up with this demand because of the generosity of those who support them every day.
Now through Aug. 2, Catholic Charities will again host its annual Corpus Christi Food Drive and invites the faithful to support this essential endeavor. In its eighth year, this needed food drive will be virtual, similar to the previous year, through YouGiveGoods.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney said, “COVID-19 has impacted us all, especially those who are living in poverty. Each year, our Corpus Christi food drive helps support Catholic Charities' Food Pantries with thousands of pounds of food for the critical summer months, through in-person drives culminating on the Feast of Corpus Christi. Last year, we transitioned the Corpus Christi Food Drive to a virtual event, and this year, we are going to continue to offer parishioners this option. We hope to bring full, in-person drives back in 2022.
“All goods ordered online will be shipped directly to our three diocesan food pantries — Father English Center in Paterson, Hope House in Dover and the Partnership for Social Services in Franklin — after the drive concludes.”
Carlos Roldan, director of food pantries for Catholic Charities, said, “We are still going through difficult times. We are continuously seeing more than 20,000 people coming to our doors for food. As we all know, a lot of people lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Many of these people are looking for employment again but it is difficult when you have to take a pay cut when rent and other bills are through the roof. To many of our clients, the food they receive from the food pantry is the only food they get to eat.”
To give virtually, the faithful can visit https://ccpaterson.org/corpus. There parishioners can view a listing of parishes in the Diocese of Paterson and click the link to shop. Those living outside of the Diocese, can click “non-diocesan friend” and choose from a large variety of selections to help the food pantries.
While Catholic Charities is encouraging virtual giving this year, some parishes, organizations and individuals who are actively shopping may work directly with the three food pantries. To arrange for drop off email info@ccpaterson.org or (973) 279-7100, ext. 2038.
In addition, monetary donations can be made on Catholic Charities website or a donation can be mailed to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson, Corpus Christi Food Drive, 777 Valley Rd., Clifton, N.J. 07013.
The Corpus Christi Food Drive was created in 2013 to alleviate the annual food shortages and prevent emergency appeals in years past that occurred each summer. For needy families with young children, the need is also created because many school age children receive free or reduced priced meals and snacks Monday through Friday during the school year. When school is not in session, they are unable to receive this food. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this need.
Scott Milliken, diocesan Catholic Charities CEO, said, "We are so grateful to Bishop Sweeney and the Diocesan faithful for your support of the Corpus Christi Food Drive. This important event has provided thousands of pounds of food to those most in need over the last decade. Though there is light at the end of the tunnel, our great need continues. Any level of support will make a difference in the lives of many,"
Roldan added, “I am encouraging everybody to please continue to support us. We can only do what we do because of our donors.”