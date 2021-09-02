Corpus Christi parishioner’s ‘Wayside Well’ reaches out to homeless in Morris County

MORRISTOWN Jane Devlin of Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township first met Bobby B. in December 2018, when she just started making regular trips to visit homeless people on “The Green” in the center of Morristown. Quickly, they became longstanding friends.
Bobby B. was easily pleased, had an infectious laugh that sounded a bit like Donald Duck, told stories about the neighborhoods and towns where he grew up, and was a whiz at TV trivia. He also was well liked by the “street guys.” Sadly, Bobby B. died the way he lived — cold and on a bench. He may have been homeless, but he did not die friendless. Bobby B. was one of the first recipients of the kindness and compassion of Devlin, 65, founder of a new and very personal friendship outreach, Wayside Well, formed in 2019.
“Homeless people live a life of impermanency, transiency, and sometimes even anonymity and often we come to confuse rootlessness with disvalue,” Devlin said. “Wayside Well’s focus is to see buried deep under layers of filth and exhaustion, years of abuse growing up, and addictions, humiliation, and rejection, angry rantings, and quiet hopelessness, much or all which often accompany homelessness, that there lies a soul, a person — we extend to that person friendship and kindness. Wayside Well exists to see in the homeless what they forgot in themselves and to see God in them,” she said.
At least once a week, Devlin drives to “The Green” — opening up her heart as she opens up one-on-one conversations with the homeless. She also opens up her small collapsible cart to give her homeless friends a little bit of comfort — sandwiches, drinks, and snacks; occasional necessities, such as warm clothing and toiletries; and birthday cakes and cards donated by benefactors of Wayside Well, a non-profit organization, she said.
To date, Devlin has befriended more than 100 homeless people. The small but thriving Wayside Well extends the gift of friendship and compassion that radiates the love of Christ to them. She finds them on benches, sidewalks, street corners, grassy knolls, and even in local “warming centers,” shelters, and homeless hotels. Guided by the Corporal Works of Mercy, the non-denominational Wayside Well recognizes that it cannot solve the complex reality of homelessness. It is also grateful to the many other agencies, such as diocesan Catholic Charities, which also minister to the needs of the homeless, Devlin said.
“I certainly feel the presence of God working through the Holy Spirit in this ministry, because I never planned to form a nonprofit, especially at this later stage in my life. Yet throughout the journey I often felt a gentle stirring of the Holy Spirit urging me to go on and see where it leads,” Devlin said.
In one instance, a homeless woman found it difficult to trust anybody and declined every offer of help and food. On Valentine’s Day, Devlin surprised her with a big bag of Skittles candy. The woman did not recall mentioning her favorite candy and could not believe that anyone would pay attention if she did. Since then, the woman has welcomed Devlin’s visits, accepts more assistance, and initiates phone calls. Wayside Well ministry includes supportive calls to and from its homeless friends, Devlin said.
“One homeless friend told me, ‘It’s not the stuff you gave me all these months that mattered but it’s that you treat me like a real person. Thank you for not forgetting us,’ ” Devlin said. “Another person said, ‘Jane gives us birthdays to help all of us feel like we belong. She cares about us. She brings us together,’ ” Devlin said.
The idea for Wayside Well was born in December 2018 after Devlin filled four Christmas stockings that she had with a Dunkin’ gift card, a rosary, and a candy cane, and then decided to give them out to people in need on “The Green.” She was moved by the plight of the homeless. So Devlin returned to get more acquainted with them, she said.
Thus was born Wayside Well. Its name was inspired by the biblical story of the Samarian woman (John 4:4–14), a story of hope and redemption. So far, it has a mailing list of about 90 supporters. Recently, the ministry received a “We Care, We Share” grant from Christ the King Parish in New Vernon, Devlin said.
One benefactor, Sister Jane Abeln, a Missionary Sister of the Immaculate Conception of the Mother of God in Denville, told The Beacon, “Jane and her volunteers see the humanity in each homeless person. She calls them ‘friends.’ I pray, give some rosaries, and find little things that Jane can use,” Sister Jane said.
Wayside Well is seeking more cash donations, gift cards, and certain in-kind goods; contact Devlin for a list of items. It also plans to encourage the youth of some parishes to get involved in this friendship project and raise awareness of homelessness, Devlin said.
Another benefactor, Catherine Marino of Corpus Christi, sits on the board of Wayside Well.
“Jane has done an incredible job. She has connected with the homeless on a personal level and shares a smile with them. It’s about friendship,” Marino said. “Jane has taught us that it’s also about moving forward in faith and paying it forward. She has touched our hearts in that way,” she said.