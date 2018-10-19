BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Mass at Corpus Christi Parish during visit of pilgrim statue of Our Lady of Fatima

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit at Corpus Christi Parish here on Oct. 13 and celebrated the 5 p.m. vigil Mass marking the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the Mass the Pilgrim Statue of Our Lady of Fatima from Portugal was present and the Bishop led the congregation in renewing the Diocese’s consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Msgr. James Mahoney, pastor and diocesan vicar general, and Father Lem Camacho, parochial vicar, who coordinated the statue’s visit, were concelebrants of the Mass.



Many events were held to mark the weeklong visitation of the pilgrim statue to Corpus Christi Parish. Events included holy hours, Masses, recitation of the Rosary, Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, blessing of religious articles and the Living Rosary. The Sacrament of Reconciliation and the Anointing of the Sick were also available.