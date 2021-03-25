COVID 19: March 2020 – March 2021

CLIFTON The world today is marked in two ways — life before the pandemic and life after the pandemic. In March 2020, life forever changed worldwide when the World Health Organization officially labeled the outbreak of COVID-19 as a pandemic.
The Beacon interviewed a range of people in the Paterson Diocese to get different perspectives on how the pandemic has changed so many facets of life in the Diocese. Stories were shared by those who serve in many areas of ministry in the Diocese. Each story is different yet at the heart of them all — God’s love and the support of the people — are present.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney
Bishop Sweeney, who was named the eighth Bishop of the Paterson Diocese during the beginning of the pandemic on April 15 and was ordained and installed as Bishop on July 1, told The Beacon, “Looking back at the past year, we can find a lot of blessings, even in the midst of all the struggles of those who have been sick, of those who have lost a loved one, or of those affected in some other way. So many have responded courageously to those who needed help. Coming into the Diocese, a few months into the pandemic, it was very encouraging for me as a new Bishop to see the Church of the Diocese meet the needs of our people.”
The Bishop added, “Whether it was reopening churches, helping people who lost a job, comforting those who lost a loved one, or assisting parents adapting to distance learning, we have so many people to be grateful for. Some really put their lives and safety on the line. I am grateful for those who kept a positive spirit and for a lot of people, this is because of their faith. They gave a good example to do the best we could in very difficult circumstances.”
Mother Superior of St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly, Totowa
Little Sister of the Poor Mary Thomas, mother superior of St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly in Totowa, believes it was through the grace of God that St. Joseph’s was able to get through this past year.
“Without it, we couldn’t do what we have done,” said Sister Mary. “It was not easy but with the help of God’s grace and our founder, St. Jeanne Jugan, we look back at the past year knowing that is the reason we are here today.”
During the beginning of the pandemic, St. Joseph’s, which offers independent congregate living apartments, residential care, and skilled nursing care, was hit especially hard during the months of April and May. Several residents, staff members, and sisters contracted the virus and while there were recoveries, the home experienced a dozen deaths.
“It was hard. We had three deaths happen within one hour on one day,” said Sister Thomas, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of our dear departed residents. Each one was a special part of our St. Joseph’s family and will be greatly missed. And each one will be prayed for by all of us.”
One of the most difficult challenges during the pandemic was having to separate residents from their loved ones, whom were unable to visit for months. During the summer, visitations resumed outdoors. St. Joseph’s continuously followed guidelines to keep the residents safe throughout the year as the pandemic hit highs and lows.
During December and January, residents at St. Joseph’s were some of the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing operations to slowly “restart” such as reopening the celebration of daily Mass for residents at the start of Lent and noon meals in the dining room on alternate days.
Sister Mary was also most grateful to the community, parishes and Knights of Columbus councils who have been very generous to the home. One of the missions of the Little Sisters is its “begging” ministry, in which they go out to the community to ask for financial support. At the beginning of the pandemic, Sister Mary recalls writing one letter about the need there and the overwhelming response that came after.
As the one-year mark passes, St. Joseph’s goal is to maintain its COVID-19-free status and they hope and pray that the residents can see their families more frequently and be together again.
“While it is has been a trial, we can still recognize God’s guiding and protective hand over our residents and our home. We can still say “Blessed be God, thank you, my God, Glory be to God!” said Sister Mary.
Parishioner of Our Lady of the Mountain Church, Long Valley
Michael Leyden, a parishioner of Our Lady of the Mountain Church in Long Valley, marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic remembering happy memories rather than dwelling on the sadness. He does this to honor his late father, Francis Leyden, who passed away from COVID-19 on April 18 at the age of 85, leaving behind his beloved wife, Barbara, of 60 years, his children, grandchildren, great grandson, and his siblings.
“My father was a man of few words,” Leyden said. “He believed that your actions did the talking. You knew where you stood with dad at all times. I miss those few words. I will remember the summer of 2019 when all four generations were together for the first and last time, Aug. 4, 2019 — my dad, my son, Lucas, and my grandson, Gary.”
Leyden, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Long Valley Council 10419, has found support in his parish and from his brother Knights in helping others in this difficult year. “Lots of things to do. Lots of people in need. Fund-raising and food drives are challenging but we have been successful in supporting local families and pantries,” he said.
With the anniversary of his father’s passing coming up soon, Leyden just looks back knowing life is truly a gift. “I am very happy and blessed to be alive and doing well,” he said. “My family, sans dad’s passing, are all doing well. We’re just blessed.”
Pastor of Assumption Parish, Morristown
As Holy Week will be starting next week, one year ago, the thought of not having public Masses during the holiest time in the Church calendar seemed unreal. But as history would have it, churches were shuttered for Holy Week, Easter and beyond. Throughout the world, Catholic churches were not allowed to allow the faithful to be present for the celebration of Mass.
Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish, said, “Celebrating Mass without a congregation physically present is a very unusual sensation. It is still extremely prayerful but the liturgy belongs to all of us and when the people are not there participating and singing, the joy of Mass is missing.”
When the state closed all public worship as “non-essential,” parishes had to utilize technology to connect to its people through livestreaming, which has been the key component in ministry during the pandemic. Msgr. Hart recalls telling his parishioners during one of the livestreamed Masses, “When I looked out at the empty church — I could see them where they all sat, what doors they came in, and I imagined them in my mind as being there and participating.”
With the pandemic, livestream Masses continue today as parishes slowly resume a normal schedule and activities. When churches were allowed to be opened again, parishioners would have to reserve a spot ahead of time to attend Mass due to capacity restrictions put in place by the state. COVID compliance crews are now a part of almost every parish community. Masks and social distancing still exist. For the celebration of weddings, baptisms, and funerals, livestreaming is available at Assumption, which has become another “new normal” for parish life.
Msgr. Hart is grateful for the staff at the parish and Assumption School for their hard work and dedication during this past year. They have utilized modern technology and used creativity to allow parishioners and school-age children to stay connected and learn about their faith.
For the parish, the upcoming Easter season will be an especially meaningful time, which almost can be described as a “resurrection” in a sense as things reopen.
“It’s hard to believe that we have been going through this for one year’” Msgr. Hart said. “I feel very hopeful at this point because the vaccine is out and people have been coming back to church and spring time is here. We have all been through a lot of suffering, a lot of pain, and a lot of growth because of it. It certainly makes one appreciate much more dearly everything that we had and experienced prior to COVID. I’m very proud of our Catholic Church for the way that we have responded, reaching out to those in need and suffering.”
Principal of Mary Help of Christians Academy, North Haledon
One of the greatest challenges for a worldwide lockdown was the education of students. In New Jersey, school buildings originally were to be closed for two weeks last March, but that mandate quickly shifted to include the rest of the school year. Sports were canceled. Proms were virtual. High school graduations were rescheduled outdoors in July and August.
At Mary Help of Christians Academy in North Haledon, a secondary school for girls, students are currently on campus four days a week with virtual or remote learning on Wednesdays for a “mask break.” Students also have had the option to remain at home and attend classes virtually to accommodate those families who make that decision.
Salesian Sister Marisa DeRose, principal, said, “One year later, we feel that we are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel. There is a growing sense of hope that the worst is behind us and that we are heading in the right direction, we are heading for some type of ‘normalcy.’ While there has been a lot of suffering, we can also see a tremendous amount of good. Things, people, places that we took for granted now seem so much more important to us; likewise, things that we thought were absolutely essential, don’t seem as necessary to us.”
For the school community, some students have lost grandparents or other family members to COVID-19. Though many were concerned about health issues related to COVID, Sister Marisa said, “Instruction was never interrupted for our students. Our staff came to school ready to teach for the good of our students.”
Pointing out this dedication, Sister Marisa said, “I am amazed and humbled by the dedication of the faculty and staff during this pandemic. They have not missed a beat. While academics were a major focus for our teachers, the spiritual, emotional, and psychological well-being of our students was always at the forefront of their minds. Our students have also been amazing throughout this year. They have lost so much of a typical high school experience, but they have gained so much compassion, understanding, and appreciation for one another, for their education, and for their families. Our families have been wonderful partners as we have tried to navigate uncharted waters together.”
Hospital chaplain at St. Joseph Medical Center, Paterson
“In Persona Christi” or “in the person of Christ” was often a phrase Father Francis Conde thought about as he served a countless number of COVID-19 patients at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson this past year.
A chaplain at St. Joseph’s since 2006, he has ministered to the patients suffering and dying of COVID-19 and became that compassionate presence for them. Because of the highly contagious nature of the disease, families were unable to be with their loved ones and often it was Father Conde who brought the dying comfort. “We are another Christ. We are Jesus’ representative on earth and I thought of that when the days were really challenging,” said Father Conde.
During the first weeks of the pandemic, Father Conde truly felt like he was on a battlefield. “I’ve seen so many people pass away,” said Father Conde, “I looked at the hospital as a battleground and I have seen a war really going on around me. Doctors and nurses really fought on this battlefield.”
While different from serving in a parish setting, hospital ministry also makes the priesthood come fully alive, Father Conde told The Beacon. “It is a very special and unique ministry. Like a pastor, priests serving in the hospital must be shepherds to the people. As hospital chaplains, we are the ministry of presence and being a sensitive and compassionate presence for patients and their families,” he said.
As he looks back at this year, he has a sense of gratitude. “After a year, things are better now,” said Father Conde. “We have the vaccine and it gives some hope and optimism. I think we also have grown in appreciation of what we have. Life, family and friends, our faith,” said Father Conde.
CEO of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson
The term “essential worker” defines 2020 in so many ways. For many, essential workers were the heroes of the most difficult year in recent history. Catholic Charities agencies in the Diocese of Paterson never closed their doors to the most vulnerable and most needy in the community. The organization has pivoted many of its programs to provide support safely and efficiently to help its sisters and brothers in need.
Due to the pandemic, Catholic Charities has helped more people than ever before in its 80-year history. Its emergency service departments have been there to help so many experiencing financial challenges. More than 2.5 million pounds of food and more than $3 million in emergency support has been given to help those most in need.
Some of its greatest challenges have been keeping its vulnerable service recipients safe and adapting to a greater demand and more clients. During the past year, all of Catholic Charities in-person events were made virtual or rescheduled.
Because of the number of people being served at Catholic Charities, this work would not be possible without its dedicated staff and volunteers. “To say ‘incredible’ would be an understatement,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities. “Since day one, our staff has not only bravely come to work each day — they have asked, “what else can I do to help?” Our employees have provided friendship for homebound seniors, food and financial assistance for those who have been out of work, recovery services for those who have faced both the crisis of addiction and the isolation of the pandemic, continuous support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and so much more. As the largest Catholic Charities organization in New Jersey and one of the largest in the United States, our ministry is widespread and diversified, and our staff has done so much to help so many in need.”
In addition to its staff, Catholic Charities is also grateful for the many donors, volunteers, service groups, and Diocesan faithful who have supported them during this challenging time. The agencies are looking forward to spring and summer with two in-person events planned — its Wiegand Farm Golf Classic, to benefit the Department of Persons with Disabilities, and the Army Tank Pull, in partnership with the Knights of Columbus, to benefit veterans.
“One year ago, there was a feeling of great uncertainty. A year later, we are filled with pride. We are proud of our staff who have worked diligently and bravely on the front lines. We are proud of our service recipients, who have shown incredible resilience. We are proud of our supporters and benefactors whose generosity has been unmatched. We are proud to be a vibrant part of the Diocese of Paterson and to have the unending support of Bishop Sweeney and the Diocesan faithful,” Milliken said.