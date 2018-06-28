CRS turns 75

Richard A. Sokerka

Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the official overseas relief and development agency of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2018.



For three-quarters of a century, CRS has been easing suffering and providing assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries.



CRS’ roots go back to 1943, after an outpouring of concern from Catholics in the United States led to the creation of War Relief Services by the U.S. bishops to help thousands of World War II survivors and refugees. From the very beginning, the operating principal was always to assist people based on need, regardless of race, creed or nationality, and in partnership with local organizations, particularly Catholic Church agencies. In 1955, reflecting a shift in its mission from war relief to long-term development, the bishops renamed the agency Catholic Relief Services. The idea of using U.S. food aid to affect real change — including improved health and education, and sustainable livelihoods and farming— took hold at this point.



Along the journey to its 75th year, CRS’ mission has always been as a world-wide leader in assisting those in need.



For instance, CRS helped resettle nearly 500,000 Cuban refugees — 70 percent of the total number — to Miami in 1966, making it CRS’ last refugee resettlement project in the U.S. And when more than 1 million people were displaced during the Biafran War in what is now Nigeria, CRS provided lifesaving emergency aid despite a total blockage of seaports and roads, organizing more than 100 risky night airlifts of food and medicine. In 2004, after a tsunami in the Indian Ocean killed more than 250,000 people, CRS committed to a five-year, three-pronged program of emergency response, rebuilding and long-term development across India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. And in 2010, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake slammed Haiti, CRS and Church partners lead a comprehensive five-year relief and recovery effort.



In 1977, the USCCB adopted Operation Rice Bowl as CRS’ official Lenten program. Since then, CRS Rice Bowl has become a Lenten tradition in thousands of parishes and schools across the U.S., providing a tangible way for families to pray, fast, give and learn about our poor brothers and sisters around the world. In 2017, CRS Rice Bowl raised more than $11 million to alleviate hunger overseas and in local dioceses in the United States.



To continue all the good CRS does worldwide, our support is vital to them as they help others in times of need during natural disasters, civil wars and outbreaks of diseases. It would be a fitting gesture for all Catholics to remember this vital organization of the Church with a 75th anniversary gift to them at www.crs.org.

