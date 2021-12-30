RICHARD A. SOKERKA
New Jersey continued its steady descent into the culture of death earlier this month when state policy expanded access to abortion by allowing non-doctors to perform abortions.
The N.J. State Board of Medical Examiners unanimously decided, “To eliminate medically unnecessary regulations on abortion and open new avenues for reproductive healthcare services across the state.” These changes, which went into effect Dec. 6, allow advanced practice nurses, physician assistants, certified nurse midwives, and certified midwives to provide first-trimester aspiration abortions. Additionally, the state will now permit abortions past the 14th week of pregnancy to take place in an office setting. Abortionists will no longer be required to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and will not be mandated to report any sort of abortion-related complication. Previously, abortions in New Jersey had to have been performed by a physician, and any abortion past 14 weeks must have been carried out in a hospital.
Just like President Biden, who claims to be a “devout Catholic” and is the most proabortion president in our nation’s history, Gov. Phil Murphy (D), describes himself as someone who has spent a “lifetime in the Catholic Church.” Yet, he applauded this state policy expanding access to abortion and allowing non-doctors to perform abortions.
“At a time when our country is on the verge of severely limiting access to reproductive health care, New Jersey is prioritizing the expansion of these critical services,” said Murphy. “Removing outdated barriers to care ensures that all New Jerseyans have equitable access to reproductive health care.”
Murphy boasted that these changes will “significantly expand access to reproductive care in New Jersey.” Under this horrific state policy, now more than 17,000 people are eligible to perform first-trimester abortions.
When will politicians understand that abortion is not health care! The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine (AHM), which represents more 30,000 physicians and other healthcare professionals recognize that abortion is not healthcare. In a statement issued recently the AHM said, “It is our duty to protect and preserve the lives of our patients. When we care for a pregnant woman, we affect the well-being of two patients — the woman and her unborn child. Our patients place their trust in us to recommend what is best for them, regardless of current political or cultural trends. When the Hippocratic Oath was first introduced, the intentional killing of human beings was declared incompatible with medical care. The Oath was clear — physicians are healers, not killers. So too is the science of genetics clear — at the moment of fertilization, a new living distinct and whole human being comes into existence. Abortion, an act solely intended to end this new pre-born life, is a clear violation of the Hippocratic Oath. Moreover, abortion treats no disease and carries a significant risk of harm to women and their future children. For example, abortion increases the risk of women delivering future infants prematurely. Abortion also increases women’s risk of developing breast cancer and mental illness. These risks, and the risk of other significant health implications, and even death, from abortion-related complications, are caused by first trimester abortions and increase in likelihood if the abortion is obtained during the second and third trimesters. Women and children deserve better than abortion.”
If that statement does not resonate with pro-abortion politicians, especially those, like Gov. Murphy, who like to call themselves “Catholic,” to protect life in the womb, they need to remember the words of Pope Francis who has said that abortion is “an absolute evil” and against doctors’ Hippocratic Oath. “Abortion is not the lesser of two evils. It is a crime, an absolute evil,” the Holy Father warned.