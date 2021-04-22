Culture of faith

MONTVILLE For many Polish-American parents, instilling the culture from their homeland in their children is an important priority and a strong part of that culture is the Catholic faith.
The John Paul II Supplementary Polish School was founded 15 years ago in 2006 to serve as a school to teach the Polish language to children in grades k to nine and the culture, traditions, history, and geography of the Eastern European country and the Catholic faith. Like so many countries, the Catholic faith is embedded in Poland’s culture.
The motto of the school, at which all the teachers are volunteers, is a quote from its namesake St. Pope John Paul II: “Caring for a child is the first and fundamental test of the human to human relationship.”
Coming from 30 surrounding towns, which include Parsippany, Sparta and Rockaway, the Polish school meets every Saturday. It rents space at the former St. Pius X School here. Before the pandemic, more than 250 children were attending these classes. Currently, almost 150 are attending the school to comply with the current health and safety measures in effect during the pandemic. The classes take place in a similar way to a traditional school, taking a break during the summer.
Marta Skawska-Anikiej, a mother of three, is a religion teacher at the school who just recently prepared a group of young people who received the Sacrament of Confirmation. Last week, Bishop Kevin Sweeney administered the Sacrament at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church in Boonton to many of these high school students.
“For many Polish immigrant communities, while we call the U.S. our home, part of our hearts are in Poland and it is important that we pass on our faith, traditions, and language to our children,” said Skawska-Anikiej, a parishioner of St. Therese Parish in Succasunna. “This is generational, and for many Polish children, it is the grandmas who are the first teachers on how to pray.”
The school began when seven families with young children, wanted to create and organize a community environment for the children to learn the Polish language and culture since many of them did not live near a Polish-language parish.
Krystyna Lis was the first principal of the school and now is on the school’s board. “The Catholic faith is a part of our genes and we want to continue this. We are teaching the goodness of God and our culture. We have many graduates from the school who still keep in touch and volunteer. It is a nice feeling. Something is alive in them,” Lis said, whose own children have volunteered at the school after they graduated.
The school engages young people in many different activities from fun and games to projects and crafts to help the children learn. They go on several field trips and the school also hosts many fundraisers and recently helped a local food pantry and animal shelter. The religion program is under the supervision of a Polish-speaking priest in the Diocese and its catechism classes are based on religious education programs around the Diocese but are taught in the Polish language.
“Parents want their children to be comfortable praying in both languages so they can participate in the Mass whether it is in Polish or in English,” said Skawska-Anikiej, “However, for God, it doesn’t matter what language anyone speaks as long as we believe.”
Renata Gedzior, who has been serving as principal for 10 years, told The Beacon, “My kids went to the school and they are both grown up now with happy memories of the school. I look forward to Saturdays and see the wonderful faces of the kids. We have so many wonderful families that help support the school and that’s why it continues to grow.”
The Diocese of Paterson has a significant Polish-speaking population. It is the third most popular language after English and Spanish in which Masses are celebrated in churches in all three counties. The Diocese also has many Polish-born priests.
Because of this Gedzior notes, “There are a lot a similar schools in the Diocese that are doing the same work we are doing to keep the culture alive and are doing great work. We are happy to keep bringing our traditions to the next generations and be a community.”