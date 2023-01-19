Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood celebrate 150 years

Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli helped the Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood celebrate the 150th anniversary of their founding by leading a retreat on Jan. 5–7 in St. Joseph’s Rest Home in Paterson, which is sponsored and operated by the religious sisters.
The retreat included a talk by Bishop Serratelli on Jan. 6, the anniversary date of the order’s founding. Pictured are scenes from the retreat’s final day, Jan. 7, with a Mass celebrated by the bishop and concelebrated by Vocationist Father Leo Antony, pastor of St. Gerard Majella Parish in Paterson, and Father Charles Waller, a retired diocesan priest. The sisters held a reception after the Mass. St. Joseph’s Rest Home is a nonprofit State Licensed residential facility for elderly women and 13 residents who live there. They also operate a child daycare.
Since 1950 the Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood have been providing aging parents and loved ones a safe haven at St. Joseph’s, where they are cared for and are surrounded by a warm and homelike atmosphere. — Michael Wojcik