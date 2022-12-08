DeCoursey leans on friends and the spirit of his late wife in his diaconate journey

Kevin DeCoursey is a candidate for the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Paterson, studying through Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology’s Center for Diaconal Formation, and is the first recipient of the William A. Doyle Memorial Scholarship for Permanent Deacons.
The scholarship, awarded through New Jersey Chapter #1, Knights of Columbus, is the first designed to directly reduce the cost of tuition and related expenses for men who answer the call to a vocation in the permanent diaconate.
A resolution from the Knights of Columbus states, “The William A. Doyle Memorial Scholarship for Permanent Deacons demonstrates the Chapter’s strong support of vocations while honoring the memory of an admired and respected past Chapter Chairman and Trustee Emeritus, William A. Doyle, PGK, PFN, PCC. Doyle was instrumental in providing relief and scholarships to deserving Brother Knights and their families within the 16 local councils from Central and Northern New Jersey. He served Chapter #1 for 70 years.”
DeCoursey is a parishioner of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Florham Park, N.J., and an active member of the Dr. McDowell Council #2248 in Florham Park.
About his call to the permanent diaconate, DeCoursey offers, “The first inkling was a sense that something was missing. Something inside me said I could do more for the Church. When I looked at the diaconate, it was logical.” He adds, “It was very appealing.”
Lenore Hagan DeCoursey, Kevin’s beloved wife of 34 years, was reunited with the Lord just two months before his academic formation began in 2017. Their three children — a law enforcement officer, a special needs educator, and a fireman — testify to the family’s focus on community and service.
“Lenore supported me through discernment and encouraged me to enter the formation program,” says DeCoursey as he shares his journey.
Along with expressing gratitude to the Knights of Columbus for their generosity, prayers, and fraternity, DeCoursey credits his family and a group of college friends as a major source of support and encouragement.
“I am fortunate that I also have a great support system in my children and my friends,” he said. “I still meet routinely with a group of 10 friends I made at the University of Scranton. They knew Lenore, who attended Marywood College, also in Scranton, Pennsylvania. They have been with me through all these years, helping me grieve and focus on this journey.”
DeCoursey is a proud graduate of the University of Scranton and Seton Hall University School of Law. He has excelled in his career as an attorney for a major insurance firm. Additionally, he served for 18 years on the board of education for Florham Park before embarking on his journey to the permanent diaconate.
“My career as an attorney — trying cases, explaining the process, revealing the facts — has helped with my comfort level in speaking,” DeCoursey said. “Reading and studying in preparation for cases also has helped.”
He adds with a smile, “When I had my first exam for the diaconate program, I found myself feeling that this was intense, like law school all over again. I am much more comfortable now.”
DeCoursey prays that God wills for him and the members of his cohort to be ordained to the permanent diaconate in May 2023.
Prayers are requested for DeCoursey and all the candidates for the permanent diaconate.
The author and photographer, Michael Burt, is Sr. Director of Seminary Advancement for Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology at Seton Hall University in South Orange. This article first appeared in the Immaculate Conception Seminary newsletter and was reprinted with permission.