Deep in the heart of Texas

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
Amid the heated reaction from national leaders against the “heartbeat” law in Texas that bans abortions starting at six weeks, Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said it is “tragic that political leaders, including President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), have responded with statements that ignore our nation’s sacred interest to protect the life and health of both mothers and their unborn children, instead responding with radical pledges to mobilize the full force of the federal government to block all efforts to protect the life of the child in the womb.”
On Sept. 9, the Biden Administration had the U.S. Justice Department sue the state of Texas for the new abortion ban, calling the state law unconstitutional. It is also seeking an injunction to prohibit the law’s enforcement.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone similarly criticized national leaders, saying, “You cannot be a good Catholic and support expanding a government-approved right to kill innocent human beings.”
He also emphasized the importance of Catholics speaking out against abortion and urged Catholics to particularly challenge Catholic politicians who support laws favoring abortion.
Archbishop Naumann also said that he wished to “echo the words of the Texas Catholic bishops who expressed gratitude for the growing network of support for pregnant mothers and their families in Texas.”
The archbishop noted that the Texas legislature recently increased support for lowincome mothers by 25 percent in its Alternatives to Abortion program and by expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers.
In addressing the new Texas abortion law, he said it “seeks to use civil rather than criminal law to protect the lives of vulnerable children in the womb.”
Archbishop Cordileone also highlighted state support for pregnancy centers in Texas. “The state is investing $100 million to help mothers by funding pregnancy centers, adoption agencies, and maternity homes and providing free services including counseling, parenting help, diapers, formula, and job training to mothers who want to keep their babies,” he said.
There is no doubt that Texas is the nation’s leader in protecting and fostering respect for life in the womb. Our hope it that other states will follow its lead to be a voice for the voiceless in the womb.