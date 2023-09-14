DePaul Catholic High School opens academic year with Mass

The community of DePaul Catholic School in Wayne on Sept. 8 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney who celebrated a Mass to open the 2023–24 academic year at the school.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Sweeney was Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization; Father Brian Ditullio, parochial vicar of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany; Father Joseph Mactal, parochial vicar of St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa; and Father Stephen Delia, Jr., parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Denville. Also participating were John Merritt, DePaul president, and Russell Petrocelli, principal, and students as altar servers, lectors, and music ministers.