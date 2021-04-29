WAYNE John Merritt, vice principal of student life of DePaul Catholic High School here, has been “bleeding green” — the school color — for nearly half a century. He is a member of the Class of ’71 and has devoted his entire 44-year career to the school, holding just about every position as a teacher and administrator. Last week, Bishop Sweeney appointed Merritt to the top leadership post: president of DePaul, effective July 1.
At DePaul, Merritt has built a storied career, having served in a variety of positions — all for the benefit of its students and fellow faculty and staff. They include history teacher, social studies department chair, public relations director, enrollment director, and recently vice principal of student life, a post he has held since 2017. Merritt has also coached varsity cross-country, track and field, and football, in addition to serving as senior class adviser and moderating every commencement ceremony since 1982.
“I’m so appreciative of my appointment as DePaul’s next president Now, I’m thinking of what I can learn from all its past presidents in moving the school happily forward,” said Merritt, inspired by two past DePaul administrators: Sister of Charity Patricia Flarity, former principal, and Msgr. James O’Rorke, former director. “My goal is to continue the growth in student enrollment and update the school so our students have the tools for the best education possible in academics, spirituality, athletics, and the fine arts,” he said.
Not even included on Merritt’s impressive resume are the many informal and unofficial tasks that he has willingly assumed over the years to ensure the smooth operation of DePaul. His duties as vice principal today range from managing students and serving on many administrative committees to working closely with the school’s current president, Robert Stickles, and helping develop and implement the vision for DePaul, founded in 1956, he said.
In a joint statement last week, Mary Baier, diocesan school superintendent; Kenneth Marshall, Class of 1983 and chair of the selection board for the new president; and Stickles announced Merritt’s appointment and called his contribution to DePaul “immeasurable.”
“In his new position, John will lead and promote several initiatives to insure DePaul continues as ‘the place to be,’ ” wrote Baier, Marshall, and Stickles, listing some of his other plans. They include implementing DePaul’s new Academy Program for studies in engineering, medicine, and law; enhancing its physical plant; and recruiting and retaining qualified teachers to join the faculty. “To support these efforts, he’ll be seeking help in ‘time, talent and treasure’ from our many friends, including our thousands of alumni whose time on Alps Road [in Wayne, where DePaul is located] has happily formed the rest of their lives,” they wrote.
Looking back at his career at DePaul, which today educates 432 students, Merritt counted among his proudest accomplishments helping to implement Stand Tall, a substance-abuse prevention program, in which participating students agree to submit to random drug tests. Students, who test positive, are offered counseling and treatment. He told the story of a female student, who was expelled for testing positive multiple times. “Years later, that student wrote us a letter, saying, ‘Thank you for saving my life,’ ” Merritt said.
Merritt is also proud of helping establish DePaul’s Eighth-Grade Academy, an additional junior-high grade level at the school that helps eighth-grade students from public school “test the waters” of and “get acclimated” to the Catholic high school environment.
This initiative took place on the heels of a renaissance in the 2000s at DePaul initiated by Msgr. Geno Sylva, former president of the school and current rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson and diocesan vicar for special projects. Under his leadership, DePaul experienced a major expansion of its curriculum, facilities, extracurricular activities and its “second to none” technology, headed by Sue Parler, technology coordinator and varsity softball coach. Today, the school continues to build on that legacy, Merritt said.
Another proud moment for Merritt was the way DePaul continued to educate its students, during the COVID-19 lockdown — first, exclusively through distance learning at the beginning of the pandemic and later, mostly in-class instruction starting in the fall. In turn, students cooperated, wearing masks and practicing social distancing, he said.
“I love DePaul because it’s a family unit like when I was a student and later when I started working here. Many great people on staff have worked in a quiet way to do many things like helping a student get through math, get a job or get into college. Everyone has used his or her talents to benefit the school and its students — an idea that started with Sister Pat [Flarity],” said Merritt, who noted that DePaul has a diverse population ethnically, racially, and socioeconomically. He also reflected on its Catholic identity. “Here, we can gather for liturgies, talk about God openly, and go to theology class to learn about what being Catholic is all about,” he said.
While a DePaul student, Merritt experienced that “family” atmosphere firsthand, inspired by many teachers and football coaches. He met his wife, Jane, in economics class, where they “hit it off.” They were married in 1975 and have a daughter, Brynn Merritt-Campbell, a graduate of Pope John XXIII Regional Catholic High School in Sparta. Currently, she serves as DePaul’s marketing and enrollment director and head coach of its varsity winter and spring track team. Married, she recently gave birth to the Merritts’ first grandchild, Cooper John, he said.
In 1977, Merritt joined the faculty as a history teacher, after having earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government at Manhattan College in Riverdale, N.Y., two years before. He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from William Paterson University in Wayne in 1993. Merritt was named Diocesan Teacher of the Year in 1989 and was inducted into DePaul’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
But Merritt said his greatest reward is when graduates flash smiles on commencement night, realizing how far they have come. One graduate this year will be Victoria Lindo, who credits Merritt with helping her find the financial resources to stay in school.
“You are what kept me here. My mom calls you my guardian angel. Also, when I’m stressed out, I come to your office and you calm me down,” Lindo told Merritt, during a recent Beacon interview.
In retrospect, Merritt said, “DePaul changes our students’ lives.
“When they come back, they talk about the teaching as much as the football games. Here, they feel secure, challenged and cared for,” Merritt said.