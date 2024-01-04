Devoid of manger sheep, Our Lady of Mercy parishioners make them

The parish administrator of Our Lady of Mercy in Hanover Township was faced with a small challenge as Christmas was approaching.
When he arrived at the parish last June, Father Michal Rybinski visited his various parish buildings to investigate any issues. While doing so, he made some nice discoveries.
He said of one excursion, “We went to an attic, and there was a manger. We had the statues of Our Lady, St. Joseph, Jesus, and we had shepherds and some animals.”
But, surprisingly, no sheep. The summer went by, and when fall came, and November arrived, Father Rybinski knew it was time for action. He recommended that no sheep be purchased but instead, be made by the hands of his parishioners.
Father Rybinski said, “It is Christmas: it is about us giving something to Jesus. It is not only what we can receive, but it is his birthday.”
Project Sheeps was born, and since the word “sheep” can reflect both a single sheep as well as more than one, Father Rybinski added an “s” and made it plural to reflect all those who would have a hand in this endeavor.
Father Rybinski added, “What will be our gift? Sheeps and that is a symbol of us. Every single sheep will be different. We will not have two of exactly the same sheeps.”
Ryan Salvi, a parent in the CYO program, said, “Father Michal mentioned his desire to have new ‘sheeps’ for Our Lady of Mercy Church’s nativity scene. He asked, ‘How can you have a proper nativity scene with Joseph, Mary, kings, and shepherds, but with no flock of sheep for the shepherds?”
Our Lady of Mercy’s Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) basketball players made their own sheeps, as did members of the Knights of Columbus and other parishioners.
Parish CYO Basketball Associate Director Scott Bogosian quickly embraced the idea, and he and his co-chair, Chris Conklin, went to work, emailing their coaches, parents, and players, seeking volunteers. On Saturday, Dec. 9, after 5:30 p.m. Mass, 36 basketball players and their parents went to work in the Parish Center to create sheep. CYO Executive Director of Special Events Christine Amoresano gathered the supplies and built wire frames in advance to make the task a little easier for the children.
“We worked together,” Salvi said. “We listened to Christmas music and enjoyed delicious cookies and hot cocoa.”
The players also created Christmas cards they would deliver during caroling visits to local senior citizen homes.
Glenn Wiederman, a 45-year parishioner and former caretaker at Our Lady of Mercy, and his wife Teresa also took part in Project Sheeps, creating a unique sheep out of a wash pail and basin.
Wiederman said, “My wife’s pretty good with crafts, and I was a mechanic, so we put our ‘sheeps together’ as Father Rybinski said.” He then added about Project Sheeps, “I thought it was a great idea. It gets people together. When Father Rybinski spoke about it, I said to myself, ‘This really sounds like a good way for everybody to get involved.”
Father Rybinski was very satisfied by the effort of his parishioners, and now the manger and newly created sheeps are ready and waiting for next Christmas.
He said, “And we belong to the flock — our Shepherd is born.”