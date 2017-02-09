POWER OF THE ROSARY
Theresa Solazzo speaks to students at St. Therese School in Succasunna about the rosary Jan. 31 during Catholic Schools Week. Francis Calabrese, author of “The Little Brown Scapular
Coloring Book: The Story of Miracles and the Rosary Prayer,” also spoke to the students.
Students learn to have greater devotion to the Blessed Mother
SUCCASUNNA A child’s love of their mother is always held in their heart forever. At St. Therese School here, the students are learning to have a greater devotion to a special mother in their lives — the Blessed Mother — during Catholic Schools Week and beyond.
In a presentation titled “The Power of the Rosary and the Brown Scapular,” Theresa Solazzo, coordinator of the Roses Club for Young Women of Grace and Little Flower Legion of Mary in the Spirit of Carmel, and Francine Calabrese, author of the “Little Brown Scapular Coloring Book: The Story, Miracles and the Rosary Prayer,” spoke to students about having a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother. Both women have experienced prayers being answered and special miracles through praying the rosary. Now, they hope to spread that devotion to the students in St. Therese School.
“Through the rosary, Mary will keep us in her mantle,” said Solazzo, “Once I started praying the rosary and then started going to Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, I found that Mary brings us to Jesus and really, it is all about Jesus.”
As many Catholics focus on the upcoming anniversary of the Apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, which occurred 100 years ago this May in Portugal, Solazzo believes it is an important time to remember the blessings received through the rosary. Solazzo said, “This was Our Lady’s message 100 years ago and we are not listening to her. We should be praying the rosary daily and teaching our children to pray the rosary more.”
She admits that she did not actively pray the rosary actively during her youth, and even remembers crowning the Blessed Mother’s statue in the fifth grade during her parish’s May Crowning celebration. “I had a grandmother who was active in praying the rosary and I prayed it as a child, but lost the habit even though I went to Catholic school all the way up to college,” said Solazzo.
It was until her one of her own daughters, also then a fifth-grader, crowned the Blessed Mother’s statue during the May Crowning, that she realized children need to have a devotion to Mary.
She began the Roses Club for young people at St. Therese’s, because she said, “I’m seeing a lack of faith everywhere in the world today. There are wars, diseases, family problems, depression, a growing drug abuse problem, and many young people committing suicide.”
Solazzo believes through the rosary many of these problems can be abated. “Young people need to feel the love of God. I want them to feel like they can rely on the rosary for comfort and for wisdom,” she said.
While many may think, the rosary can seem repetitive, Solazzo compares it to practicing yoga, which is very popular among many young adults. “Like yoga, the rosary is meditation,” she said. “In meditation, we take away a lot of stress. If we pray the rosary properly, we are able to focus on Mary.”
To connect the message to elementary school students, Solazzo teaches the importance to young people about having a real relationship with Jesus and Mary. “They know their prayers, but it’s important they know why we pray the rosary. I let them know Jesus is God and Mary is the fastest way to get to Jesus. Jesus loves his mother,” said Solazzo.
Father Marc Mancini, St. Therese’s pastor, was grateful for the Jan. 31 presentation to the students to teach them about these devotions. “The children seem to understand having a greater devotion to the Blessed Mother. It’s important for them to experience her intercession through the rosary,” he said.