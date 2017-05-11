Diocesan Blue Mass

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Blue Mass honors law enforcement officers, remembers those who gave ultimate sacrifice

PATERSON Giving thanks for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who serve in law enforcement, the Paterson Diocese hosted its 18th annual Blue Mass May 2 at St. Gerard Majella Church here. Bishop Serratelli presided at the Mass with priests of the diocese, many of whom serve as police and fire chaplains for local departments, as concelebrants. St. Gerard Church was filled to capacity with national, state and local law enforcement personnel as well as civilians and family members of the officers.



The Mass also remembered fallen officers killed in the line of duty in the past year — N.J. Senior Corrections Officer Nikeelan Semmon, N.J. State Trooper Frankie Lamar Williams and N.J. State Police Lt. William Fearon. New York City Firefighter William Tolley, who was killed last month, was also remembered at the Mass.



American flags were carried in the opening procession of the Mass by an honor guard consisting of police officers from local departments. The Emerald Society Pipes and Drums followed with the sounds of muffled drums beating and bagpipers wailing in solemn remembrance of the hero officers lost.



Bishop Serratelli welcomed the law enforcement personnel and thanked them for their presence and for protecting the community. “We gather to thank God in a very special way for the life and service of those in law enforcement,” he told them. “We are grateful that God has inspired you to serve the common good for our safety and protection.”



During the Mass, law enforcement officers participated in the Mass as lectors and gift bearers. N.J. Department of Corrections Officer Paul Fiore proclaimed the first reading; Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik proclaimed the second reading and North Haledon Det. Sgt. David Pareta read the general intercessions. Marlene O’Connell, cantor, led the congregation in hymns of praise.



In his homily, Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity Father Derek Anderson, pastor of St. Mary Church in Dover, said, “We can, in a very real sense, be faced with a lot of the evils in this world in the day-to-day working of law enforcement, being out there in the frontline, seeing people in their worst moments. This can also lead us to question God. Is there a good God and how could he allow such evil to exist? We can slowly begin to forget that God actually created the world for us. He never actually created us to experience suffering death or pain or loss. Instead he created us for community, for love, for justice.”



Father Anderson spoke about how witnessing these evils can make police officers become cynical at times and a little bit jaded to the world. He reminded the officers to “remember you are serving a common good to justice and in doing so you’re doing a service of good to the protection of society as a whole.”



“When we are tempted to believe that all good has left this world, let us remember that we are only seeing part of it,” Father Anderson told the officers. “We don’t have that good news reported to us day in and day out and when you are on the frontlines and see the evil. We have to also believe in the good that is present,” he said.



At the end of Mass, the Emerald Society Pipes and Drums played “Amazing Grace,” as many in the congregation wiped away tears, remembering those lost in the line of duty.



Msgr. Mark Giordani, rector of the Cathedral of St. John in Paterson, who is part of the committee for the Diocesan Blue Mass, thanked those who coordinated the celebration and everyone for their presence. Next year the diocesan Blue Mass will return to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson.



In closing, the Bishop said, “We are here with gratitude for your presence today. We gather every year with members of law enforcement for God’s protection and blessing on you. But our prayers are not just one day alone, knowing the great work you do, the great sacrifices every day. Please know that every day of the year your intentions, your safety, your good welfare is in the heart of every priest and the Bishop of this diocese.”