Annual diocesan Christmas Concert fills Cathedral of St. John the Baptist with sounds and songs of the Christmas season

PATERSON Laity, priests and religious from across the Paterson Diocese filled the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here Dec. 3, the First Sunday of Advent, for the annual diocesan Christmas Concert, which celebrated “O Magnum Mysterium” — the “great mystery” of Christ’s birth.



The concert offered centuries-old music such as: “Joy to the World;” “Climb to the Top of the Highest Mountain” based on Isaiah 40; “O Magnum Mysterium” by Morten Lauridsen; and “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle” — “You Come Down from the Stars” — a traditional Italian carol, attributed to St. Alphonsus, with English translation by Bishop Serratelli.



Performers included the Paterson Diocesan Choir with Preston Dibble, diocesan music director and choir’s director; Kristin Dabaghian, organist; and the Gramercy Brass Quintet with John Lambert, coordinator. Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor/delegate for religious, welcomed concert goers, and Bishop Serratelli concluded the concert with his remarks.