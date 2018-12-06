BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Diocesan Christmas Concert fills cathedral with sounds and songs of Christmas

PATERSON As Advent began, it was fitting that the faithful from the Paterson Diocese came together in celebration of the season of hopeful anticipation of Christ’s birth at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here Dec. 2, the First Sunday of Advent, for the annual diocesan Christmas Concert. This year’s concert marked the 200th anniversary of “Silent Night.”



The beloved Christmas carol was sung in English and Spanish with the congregation encouraged to sing and celebrate the song as the finale of the concert. The concert also featured “The First Nowell,” “ O Come O Come Emmanuel,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Mary Had a Baby Boy,” “O Holy Night,” “Away in the Manger” and “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle” — “You Come Down from the Stars” — a traditional Italian carol, attributed to St. Alphonsus with English translation by Bishop Serratelli.



Performers included the Paterson Diocesan Choir with Preston Dibble, diocesan music director and choir’s director; Kristin Dabaghian, organist; and the Gramercy Brass Quintet with John Lambert, coordinator. Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor/delegate for religious, welcomed concert goers and Bishop Serratelli concluded the concert with his remarks on the concert and those who performed.

