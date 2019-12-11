PATERSON In the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here on Dec. 8, the Second Sunday of Advent, the faithful from the Paterson Diocese came together in celebration of the season of the anticipation of Christ’s birth for the annual diocesan Christmas Concert.
Beloved Christmas carols and many classics were performed at the concert featuring “Silent Night,” “The First Nowell,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Away in a Manger,” and “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle” — “You Come Down from the Stars” — a traditional Italian carol.
Performers included the Paterson Diocesan Choir with Preston Dibble, diocesan music director and the choir’s director; a children’s choir including children from the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist children’s choir, directed by Jessica Mattiace; Kristin Dabaghian, organist, and the Gramercy Brass Quintet with John Lambert, coordinator. Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral, and Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious, welcomed concertgoers while Msgr. James Mahoney, vicar general and moderator of the curia, concluded the concert with his remarks on the concert, thanking all those who performed and all from the Diocese who attended the concert.