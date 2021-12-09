Diocesan Christmas concert returns to cathedral Dec. 17

PATERSON Just one week before Christmas Eve, the annual diocesan Christmas Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, along with the diocesan choir, invite all the faithful to celebrate the season at the concert. Those who attend this annual concert can expect to hear Christmas classics and contemporary songs to ring in Christmas under the direction of Preston Dibble, diocesan director of music, with Vincent Carr, organist, and the Gramercy Brass Quintet.
This year’s concert marks a return back to the Cathedral after last year, when the concert was virtual due to the pandemic.
“Familiar carols such as O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, O Holy Night, and others are some of the songs people can expect to hear,” said Dibble, who has served as the director of music for the Diocese since 2013.
According to Dibble, there will be a tribute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago.
“This year’s concert will feature a piece by composer Glenn Rudolph entitled ‘The Dream Isaiah Saw’ which is based on text in Isaiah chapter 11. The piece was written at the time of the tragedy and takes an audience on a journey through an out-of-control world to Isaiah’s dream becoming a reality.” The song was completed 19 days after the attacks.
The diocesan choir consists of members who come from parishes throughout the Diocese. Any parish, music director, cantor, or choir members can sing in the diocesan choir. Traditionally, the choir sings at the diocesan Chrism Mass held during Holy Week and priesthood ordinations.
“Music is our highest form of prayer. Joining together in sacred song prepares our hearts for the Coming of Christ,” Dibble told The Beacon. “This is a great opportunity for all of the clergy and faithful from throughout the Diocese to come together in celebration of Our Lord’s birth through his wonderful gift of song.”
All in the Diocese are invited to attend the concert. Free parking is available across the street from the cathedral in the multi-level Passaic County garage on the corner of Grand Street and Jackson Street.
The concert is being sponsored by Meg and Tom Healey, the Max Kade Foundation, the Solutions Group, and Letter Concepts.