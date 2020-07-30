Diocesan Facebook page launched

CLIFTON Launched last March as churches were required to close due to social distancing guidelines, the Diocese of Paterson official Facebook page has helped many connect with news of the Paterson Diocese amid the coronavirus pandemic. The faithful are invited to “like” or follow the page to stay in touch with many events happening around the Diocese.
This Saturday, Bishop Kevin Sweeney will ordain five transitional deacons to the priesthood on Aug. 1. Because attendance is limited due to State mandates in place, he asks all parishes to share the link to the ordination Mass through the Diocesan Facebook page so the faithful can witness this historic moment.
Technology and social media are considered a form of and an important part of the New Evangelization since almost everyone has access to computers or mobile phones. With social distancing, these tools have been vital for parishes to stay connected with members of their church community.
“In this time of pandemic, multiple forms of communication with the faithful is extremely important,” said Richard Sokerka, the Diocese’s director of communications and the editor/general manager of The Beacon. “Our Facebook page is updated constantly so that Catholics can go there and connect with the Diocese instantly by choosing to ‘follow’ the Diocese’s Facebook page and also ‘liking’ the page’s posts.”
Pope Francis called social media sites like Facebook essential in promoting the Church and the responsibility it has in bringing people together in Jesus’ name. In his June 30 message to members of the Catholic Press Association, he wrote, “We need media capable of building bridges, defending life and breaking down the walls, visible and invisible, that prevent sincere dialogue and truthful communication between individuals and communities. We need media that can help people, especially the young, to distinguish good from evil, to develop sound judgments based on a clear and unbiased presentation of the facts, and to understand the importance of working for justice, social concord and respect for our common home.”
In addition to livestreams of diocesan-wide events, the Diocese of Paterson Facebook page connects the faithful with posts on stories and photos around the Diocese of Paterson through the pages of The Beacon, official newspaper of the Paterson Diocese. Livestreaming of Masses are also available on the diocesan page through St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Evangelization Center.