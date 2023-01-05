Diocesan Filipinos conclude Simbang Gabi Advent celebration

On Dec. 23, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided over the final Mass of the diocesan celebration of Simbang Gabi, a Filipino celebration of nine days of novenas and votive Masses in preparation for the birth of Jesus, held that night at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Parsippany.
Simbang Gabi in Tagalog means “Masses of the night.” The nine-day novena is held Dec. 15–23, during Advent. The Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries organized the novena and Mass in different parishes throughout the diocese where there are Filipino parishioners. Bishop Sweeney focused his homily on community, family, and vocation. Concelebrating the Mass were: Father David Pickens, St. Peter’s pastor; Father Diego Monsalve and Father Sylvester Pierzak, St. Peter’s parochial vicars; and the following Filipino priests: Father Cerilo Javinez, the commission’s diocesan consultant and parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Dover; Father Vidal Gonzales Jr., pastor of St. Kateri Parish in Sparta; Father Emerson Francisco, parochial vicar of Good Shepherd Parish in Andover; and Father Jun Vizcara, parochial vicar of Christ the King Parish in New Vernon.