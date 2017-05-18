BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop leads Diocese’s May Crowning in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Branchville

BRANCHVILLE Honoring the ultimate model of motherly love, the annual Diocesan May Crowning of the Blessed Mother was held at a parish named in her honor, Our Lady Queen of Peace here May 14 on Mother’s Day. Bishop Serratelli led the coronation for the Blessed Mother, which featured many Marian hymns. First Communicants from Our Lady Queen of Peace, who recently received Jesus for the first time in the Eucharist, participated in the procession and crowning, placing flowers in front of the statue of the Blessed Mother.



Since 2005, the diocese has hosted a May Crowning celebration. The yearly event highlights the traditional crowning of a Marian image, songs for Mary, Benediction and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. This year was especially meaningful in honoring the Blessed Mother as Catholics worldwide marked the 100th anniversary of the Marian apparitions that took place in Fatima to three shepherd children on May 13, 1917.