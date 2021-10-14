Diocesan Ministries Appeal features videos highlighting many supported ministries

CLIFTON With so many ministries supported by the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA), Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and the diocesan Development Office invite all of the faithful to watch a series of video modules with a new one premiering each week to get a firsthand look of the work of the DMA.
Released online on the Diocese’s website (www.rcdop.org), on Facebook @patersondiocese and on Bishop Sweeney’s Instagram @bishopkevinsweeney, these videos, which are in English and Spanish, spotlight the personal testimonies from those who serve in some of the Diocese’s most important ministries. Each video module begins with Bishop Sweeney introducing each ministry. Syndicate Pictures produced the short videos.
Under the 2021 DMA theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” the video launch began on Sept. 24 and each Friday, until Nov. 5, a new video will be released about the work of a specific ministry. The eight videos highlight the following works of Catholic Charities — Father English Food Pantry in Paterson; Department for Persons with Disabilities; the senior day program in Paterson; and Veterans Services department. The videos also highlight seminarian education, Nazareth Village, Catholic education, and parish support.
Mary Beth Green, diocesan development operations manager, said, “The DMA video modules are a great way to succinctly capture the essence of the various ministries supported through the Appeal. The faithful are able to put a face on those the DMA will support and understand these important ministries within our Diocese.”
To spread the word about these good works, parishes are encouraged to post these videos on individual parish websites with the links provided by the Development Office or to share the videos from the diocesan Facebook page on the parish’s Facebook page.
In one of the videos, Jo-Anna Miller, executive director of the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities, speaks about the importance of the Appeal. “It is heartwarming to see the love of all those who give,” she says. “Not only financially but also with their talent, with their love in many different ways volunteering for what we do.”
Another video features Father Brendan Murray, pastor emeritus of Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary Parish in Dover, who resides at Nazareth Village in Chester, the retired priests’ residence. In the video, he says, “This year’s the Diocesan Ministries Appeal is talking about letting our light shine. I try and I hope to allow light to shine. I am very grateful for the people supporting the Diocesan Ministries Appeal because it helps me and it helps other priests to be supported. Otherwise, I don’t think it would happen.”
Also featured in these videos are Carlos Roldan, director of food pantries for Catholic Charites; Lucas Folan, diocesan seminarian; Lynn Gaffney, director of senior day programs for Catholic Charities; David Pearson, assistant director of veterans services for Catholic Charities; Filippini Sister Jo-Ann Pompa, principal of St. Gerard School in Paterson, and Father Nick Bozza, pastor of St. Lawrence Church in Chester.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, diocesan Catholic Charities has seen a record number of those in need come to their agencies for help and it is the largest recipient of Appeal funds. In 2020, more than two million pounds of food was distributed at the Diocese’s food pantries. Donations also support a variety of programs and services provided by Catholic Charities in all three counties of the Diocese. These include people living in poverty, youth at risk, early childhood education and developmental intervention to help children in poverty, adults with developmental disabilities, people with HIV/AIDS, senior citizen care, families in crisis, veterans, including those who are homeless or with unstable housing situations, and drug and alcohol treatment.
There is a speaker network available for parishes to have a representative from Catholic Charities or the Diocese to speak on behalf of the 2021 Diocesan Ministries Appeal.
Similar to appeals in the past, parish rebates will be given to parishes that raise money over their Appeal goal. Half the amount received over the parish goal is returned to parishes for their own needs.
All funds raised through the Appeal are used only for these goals. The funds raised in the Paterson Diocese stay in the Paterson Diocese.
There are a number of ways to give to the Appeal that will make a difference in people’s lives. Donors can make one-time gifts or gifts of pledges over several months. Credit card contributions can be made as well as online gifts, which can be made at www.2021appeal.org.
[To view the videos, each week: www.rcdop.org. To support the Diocesan Ministries Appeal: www.2021appeal.org]