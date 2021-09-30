Diocesan Ministries Appeal funds Catholic Charities programs aiding needy seniors

PATERSON For the more than 300 senior citizens served by diocesan Catholic Charities, the support they have received through the agency has been a source of light during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through letters, care packages, and phone calls, the senior programs operated by Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS) has been actively engaged with these seniors. Now for the first time in 18 months, its senior activities program has opened its doors welcoming seniors for in-person activities.
“If there is any population that is considered the most vulnerable population during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is senior population especially those who have no support,” said Lynn Gaffney, director of senior activities program for Catholic Charities. “They are most at risk for severe illness and they are isolated. During normal times, it was hard. During the pandemic, it has been especially difficult.”
As the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA) kicks off, the faithful of the Diocese of Paterson have the opportunity to “Let Your Light Shine,” the 2021 Appeal theme, and help so many in need during these challenging times. The 2021 DMA, which was formerly known as the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, provides day-to-day funding for the diocese’s many ministries. The Appeal will support seminarian education, retired priests living at Nazareth Village, inner city Catholic education, and Catholic Charities.
With the reopening of the in-person activities for the seniors, it feels like a fresh start in a way, according to Gaffney. Even though the seniors will be masked and social distanced, there is excitement among the seniors.
“It’s so wonderful to see the seniors and to see how happy they are to be together again,” said Gaffney. “It allows them to have a normal daily routine again. They have to figure out what clothes they will wear the next day and most importantly, they get to be with their friends again in person.”
The center, located in the heart of Paterson, provides socialization, a hot nutritious mid-day meal, social services support, transportation, and activities for 25 seniors. A typical day starts with morning coffee and chatting, followed by a morning stretch. Then, the seniors get involved in a round table discussion to speak about different topics. Some of the activities include indoor bowling or a craft.
“Of course, there is Bingo. That’s a favorite for all seniors,” said Gaffney.
While the activities at the senior center are simple, the service can be life saving and life giving, Gaffney recalls the support the seniors give to each other. Gaffney says when a senior does not attend the center, there is always concern. Once, a senior did not attend the center as he had fallen inside his apartment. Because of this, he was able to receive help.
Gaffney said, “Many of the seniors don’t have family around so they watch out for each other.”
In addition to the center, Catholic Charities has provided weekly groceries to seniors in Paterson through its food bank program. In Sussex County, the Meals on Wheels program supports seniors who are age 60 and older, homebound, isolated, and unable to prepare meals independently. Clients receiving Meals on Wheels also receive a brief visit with a staff member or volunteer who is delivering the meal. Often, this may be the only social contact a client has all day.
In Morris County, two programs available for seniors are its Operation Fix-It program and the Hope Connection program. Catholic Charities assists seniors needing minor home repairs through its Fix-it Program and the Hope Connection program is a direct link to a 24-hour, seven days a week monitoring center.
Amid the pandemic, support for the Appeal is more vital than ever. Catholic Charities has been on the forefront in addressing emergency COVID-19 needs and it receives the largest percentage of Appeal funds. Donations support a variety of programs and services in all three counties of the Diocese. These include people living in poverty, youth at risk, early childhood education, and developmental intervention to help children in poverty, adults with developmental disabilities, people with HIV/AIDS, senior citizen care, families in crisis, veterans, including those who are homeless or with unstable housing situations, and drug and alcohol treatment for those with addictions.
Similar to appeals in the past, parish rebates will be given to parishes that raise money over their Appeal goal. Half the amount received over the parish goal is returned to parishes for their own needs.
All funds raised through the Appeal are used only for these goals. The funds raised in the Paterson Diocese stay in the Paterson Diocese.
There are a number of ways to give to the Appeal that will make a difference in people’s lives. Donors can make one-time gifts or gifts of pledges over several months. Credit card contributions can be made as well as online gifts, which can be made at 2021appeal.org.
“Support to the Appeal is huge because a significant amount of our funding is through grants. We are hoping in the next month to get more seniors to come back and be safe,” said Gaffney. “Socialization is important and movement makes our brain work better. All these things we provide to our seniors thanks to the help of those who support the Appeal.” [ Information: www.2021appeal.org
or call (973) 777-8818, ext. 218 ]