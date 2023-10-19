Diocesan Ministries Appeal helps fund seminarian education to form well-trained priests

In their last year of study for the priesthood, fourth-year theology students, such as Deacon Sebastián Muñoz Chavarría, take on more responsibility. That’s because they’re carrying out fully their roles as deacons — inside and outside the seminary.
At Immaculate Conception Seminary in South Orange, Deacon Muñoz and his fellow deacons became role models to younger students. They also serve at Masses, holy hours, and liturgies of the hours.
On weekends, Deacon Muñoz serves St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Clifton. His duties as deacon include proclaiming the Gospel, dispensing the Eucharist, giving instruction in Holy Doctrine, preparing for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and presiding over baptisms, marriages, funerals, and public prayer. He also carries out acts of charity.
“Exercising my diaconal duties has been a beautiful grace,” said Deacon Muñoz, a native of Colombia. On May 20, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney ordained him a transitional deacon — that last step before priestly ordination next June 1. “My training helps me, as a priest, explain the faith — why we believe what we believe, celebrate the liturgy properly, and bring people closer to Christ.”
The diocese is supporting 10 seminarians — half from the diocese and half from Colombia — with contributions raised through the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA). This year’s DMA campaign is underway now with the theme, “I Called You by Name.”
Other DMA beneficiaries are Catholic Charities, urban Catholic schools, and priests’ healthcare, including Nazareth Village, a home for retired diocesan priests in Chester. Most of the DMA funds received by the Vocations Office pay for seminary education.
“The appeal is an essential part of our vocations journey. It provides us the necessary resources to access the knowledge and skills we will need to exercise our ministries as priests,” said Deacon Muñoz, also acknowledging support from the Knights of Columbus and Serra Club.
Making it difficult for some men is the cost of seminary at nearly $50,000 a year. That includes tuition, room and board, and health insurance. Seminarians also receive funds for books, campus parking, and travel.
“The DMA funds enable us to provide a high level of education for our seminarians,” said Father Charles Lana, assistant vocations director and parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish in Florham Park. “We thank those parishioners and priests who support the DMA in the belief that we need good, trained priests.”
DMA contributions also support Vocations Office programs for young men discerning the priesthood. They include Project Andrew dinners with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney to learn about vocations to the priesthood and First Saturday Days of Discernment at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison.
“We are proud to have these men in formation for the Paterson Diocese. They are a sign to us that the Lord is continuing to build up the Church by providing us with good candidates to be priests,” Father Lana said.
Please consider participating in the DMA campaign.
To make a donation or pledge online visit 2023appeal.org or call 973-777-8818, ext. 215.