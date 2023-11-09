Diocesan Ministries Appeal supports independent living for retired priests at Nazareth Village

“I’m busier than ever.”
That’s how Father Brendan Murray describes the past four years since retiring from active ministry as a priest of the Paterson Diocese. He stays active, celebrating Mass in places around the diocese, presiding at weddings, funerals, and other services, and providing pastoral care to many people.
Father Murray is happy residing in an apartment in Nazareth Village, an independent-living facility for retired diocesan priests in Chester. From its convenient location, “it’s easy to get to wherever I need to go,” he said.
“The facilities are very comfortable. The staff is helpful and friendly. They make Nazareth Village feel like home,” said Father Murray, who arrived when he retired in 2019.
Ten priests of the diocese, who have spent a lifetime serving others, live at Nazareth Village thanks to the generosity of the faithful through the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA). The appeal also helps fund Catholic Charities, seminarian education, priests’ healthcare needs, and inner-city Catholic elementary education.
“I’m grateful for the people’s generosity to the Diocesan Ministries Appeal. It makes a difference,” said Father Murray, pastor emeritus of Sacred Heart/Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Dover, one of the many places where he ministers.
Nazareth Village consists of 10 condominiums that are connected to form five large buildings. Each priest-resident has a sitting room, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette. In addition, common rooms include a recreation room, library, refectory, TV room, parlors, laundry, physical therapy room, and exercise room.
Father Murray enjoys conversations with fellow retired priests on weekdays at noon around the table at a home-cooked meal.
“We talk about what we’ve done or are doing, what’s happening in the Church locally, in the United States or in the world or about theology,” said Father Murray. He carves out time with a fellow resident-priest to watch a movie one night a week. “It’s also a place to be together with priests where we can support one another.”
The cornerstone and heart of Nazareth Village is its chapel — Our Lady, Mother of Priests Chapel. It allows priests to celebrate Mass when they are not helping in area parishes.
The priests are charged a portion of their monthly pension as rent. The facility is under the direction of the diocesan Office of Clergy Personnel.
Nazareth Village is a “place retired priests can go to live an individual lifestyle,” said Father Brian Quinn, director of Nazareth Village and pastor of St. Matthew the Apostle Parish in Randolph.
DMA funding helps with the increasing costs of operation and maintenance and with upgrades to the facility.
“The Diocesan Ministries Appeal has a direct impact on the well-being of our priests here so they can grow as individuals and in community,” Father Quinn said.
