Diocesan Ministries Appeal supports those with disabilities to live their lives to the fullest

PATERSON When Murray House here opened on Sept. 19, 1971, it created a new model to serve those with disabilities — a place for the disabled to live where they are part of a community rather than in an institution. Today, 50 years later, Murray House, now in Clifton, is still part of Catholic Charities’ Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), and is the longest running group home in the state of New Jersey.
During its early years, DPD relied on volunteers and the generosity of many and in the same spirit, the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA) will support the important work of DPD. With the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” the faithful are given the opportunity to support DPD and Catholic Charities’ other two agencies — Catholic Family and Community Services and Straight & Narrow, which provide countless services to thousands in the Diocese. The Appeal will also support seminarian education; priests’ healthcare needs; Nazareth Village, the retired priests’ residence in Chester; and inner-city Catholic elementary education.
DPD provides care for adults with developmental disabilities and operates 10 group homes and two supervised apartment programs in Passaic, Morris, and Sussex counties. In addition, it operates Gruenert Center, a vocational day program for men and women in Lake Hopatcong, and provides spiritual enrichment programs. It also helps those with development disabilities living with families by providing referrals. DPD also hosts recreational activities and community groups for individuals living in its programs and for those who live with family in the community.
Joanna Miller, executive director of the Department for Persons with Disabilities, has been speaking on behalf of DPD for the DMA for several years at parishes around the Diocese and she is always touched by the response of the parishioners. “It is heartwarming going out there and meeting parishioners and seeing the love and support from those who give,” she told The Beacon.
DPD opened in 1965 as a program to provide support for young children with special needs and their families at a time when there were little to no services available. Today, more than 300 people with disabilities are currently served by the agency. An important mission of DPD is the opportunity it gives those with disabilities by integrating them into the community to become productive members of society.
A recent activity for many of the group homes was taking part in the Year of St. Joseph pilgrimage in the Diocese. Residents have visited several St. Joseph churches in the Diocese and have enjoyed the experience.
Sean, a resident of Kelleher Apartments, has accompanied Miller to speak about DPD at parishes. Quinlan tells parishioners, “I’m happy living here. I have good roommates. Thank you for helping me live at my home.”
Each resident has a room that matches their likes and interests and the group home residents become a family.
Each year, Catholic Charities receives the largest percentage of Appeal funds. Donations support a variety of programs and services in all three counties of the Diocese. These include people living in poverty, youth at risk, early childhood education and developmental intervention to help children in poverty, adults with developmental disabilities, people with HIV/AIDS, senior citizen care, families in crisis, veterans, including those who are homeless or with unstable housing situations, and drug and alcohol treatment.
Parishes will also benefit through the parish rebates, which will be given to parishes that go above their Appeal goal. Half the amount received over the parish goal is returned to parishes for their own needs.
There are a number of ways to give to the Appeal. Donors can make a one-time gift or a pledge over several months. Credit card contributions can also be made.
“We are grateful to Bishop Kevin Sweeney and all the faithful in our Diocese for their continued support of DPD and the important work we do to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live their lives to the fullest with dignity and respect,” said Miller. “Their support of the Diocesan Ministries Appeal enables us to continually provide the highest quality of care to those with differing abilities living and working in our local communities.”
[ To support the Diocesan Ministries Appeal: www.2021appeal.org ]