Retired diocesan priest delivers Christmas gifts to children in Virgin Islands in aftermath of hurricanes

CLIFTON Last fall, several hurricanes, one after another in a short span, created destruction to several of the Caribbean islands, which were once considered idyllic and some of the most beautiful places in the world. Gone was paradise as these islands looked more like war zones.



Father Thomas Rainforth, a retired priest of the Paterson Diocese, who previously served as chaplain at St. Joseph Medical Center in Paterson and at several parishes of the Diocese, traveled there during Christmas to deliver toys to children in St. Thomas and St. John, both U.S. Virgin Islands. They were affected by Hurricane Irma and just a week later Hurricane Maria. Both were considered category 5 storms.



Father Rainforth has been traveling for almost 30 years to the island territory, first visiting in 1989 after another devastating hurricane — Hurricane Hugo. He served there for six months for the Diocese of St. Thomas under then-Bishop Sean O’Malley, now Cardinal O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston. Father Rainforth served at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in St. John.



During his short time there back in 1989, the people of the islands left an impression on him, leading him to make trips back each year. This year following the hurricanes, the trip to the islands was even more meaningful to him.



“The churches I visited on the island survived pretty well following the hurricanes including its main cathedral, Ss. Peter and Paul. I celebrated several Masses there between the two islands during my visit for the Fourth Sunday of Advent, Christmas and the Feast of the Holy Family,” said Father Rainforth.



Though the years, Father Rainforth usually visited around the Feast of the Epiphany, bringing stuffed toys for children living there. He once again continued with this mission of bringing toys to children, thanks to members of the St. Philip Rosary Society in Clifton and some parishioners at St. Anthony’s in Butler.



Because he has been doing this for so long, he met a mother, who years ago had received one of Father Rainforth’s gifts and now was bringing her child to receive one. “She said to me, ‘I still have the stuffed animal you gave me years ago and now I’m bringing my son to receive one,’ ” said Father Rainforth.



During his visit, Father Rainforth had the opportunity to see a stained glass window he donated last year to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, now installed in the church. “I was touched to see it there in the church,” said Father Rainforth.



He was also moved by a group of volunteers serving with All Hands Volunteers, who have been renovating and rebuilding homes of those in the Virgin Islands and staying at one of the local churches.



“It was very heartwarming to see these volunteers down there. About 85 are helping and going out every day to allow people to return home,” said Father Rainforth.



Grateful to visit again, Father Rainforth said, “I hope to return next year. The people of the islands are very nice and very faithful.”

