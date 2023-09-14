Diocesan staff celebrates opening of pastoral year with special Mass

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated a Mass on Sept. 5 in St. Philip Church in Clifton to help the staff of the Paterson Diocese open the pastoral year.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Sweeney was Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization; Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson and diocesan vicar of special projects; Msgr. Raymond Kupke, pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Hawthorne and diocesan archivist; Father Richard Bay, pastor of St. Simon the Apostle Parish in the Green Pond neighborhood of Rockaway Township and diocesan minister to senior priests; Father Yojaneider Garcia, director of the diocesan Office of Catechesis and Faith Formation; and Father Marc Mancini, pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa and diocesan judicial vicar for the Tribunal Office. Father Nico Quintos, St. Philip’s parochial vicar, served as master of ceremonies.
Joining the liturgy were diocesan staff members, including Salesian Sister Theresa Lee, chancellor and delegate for religious. Several employees participated in the liturgy.