Diocese endorses Young Catholic Professionals chapter, launching June 1

Catholic young adults throughout northern New Jersey are invited to join a new community of professionals who will seek to inspire each other to become modern-day saints — role models of faith in the Church and in a wider society that hungers for a deep sense of meaning and purpose.
Next month, the Dallas, Texas-based Young Catholic Professionals (YCP) is launching a new chapter in Northern New Jersey, which is endorsed by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and has been established with help from young adults in the Paterson Diocese. YCP seeks to build an extensive network of mission-oriented Catholic professionals in their 20s and 30s. Together they will develop authentic friendships to help them excel at work, discover God in their lives, and grow into strong leaders at work, in the Church, and in life.
YCP will hold a launch and networking party for its new northern New Jersey chapter on Thursday, June 1, from 7–9 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency in Morristown. Peter Blute, COO of YCP National, will speak. With this latest chapter, YCP, the largest Catholic professional organization in the nation, has 33 chapters across the United States.
“We want to create an environment for Catholic young adults where we can all learn from one another how to integrate faith into life, deepen that faith, and share what we do by looking for opportunities to be in the service of God as Catholics,” said Jonathan Rodriguez, 24, of Our Lady of Fatima/St. Nicholas Parish in Passaic, the youngest member of the local chapter’s board. He said the new chapter is designed to bring together separate local groups of young-adult groups “so they can network and create a wider community.”
Founded in 2010, YCP offers many ways for young adults to find new life and purpose in their faith through a variety of activities. It holds Networking Happy Hours, an Executive Speaker Series to gain wisdom from experienced professionals and leaders, St. Joseph Saturdays to enrich their prayer lives, and one-on-one mentorship. Members also can enjoy exclusive perks, such as attending YCP’s annual National Conference. Non-Catholics and non-practicing Catholics also are welcome.
The new chapter also has been endorsed by the Newark Archdiocese, the Metuchen Diocese, and the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Passaic. In the Paterson Diocese, the Evangelization Center at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison has been helpful in publicizing the group. The group is governed by board members along with a president, a team of leaders, and chaplains.
Bishop Sweeney sent a letter to YCP’s Dallas office last summer, endorsing the new chapter. He wrote that it will coincide with the Paterson Diocese’s efforts in young-adult ministry.
“Despite these vibrant communities, there are still many young adults in our region that seek authentic Catholic community and to integrate their life of faith into their professional work … I welcome you to perform your outreach and ministry in the Diocese of Paterson in collaboration with and in supplementation of our existing young-adult ministries,” Bishop Sweeney wrote.
Stephanie Schoenster, 29, marketing director for the new YCP chapter who worships in the Newark Archdiocese, said, “A big part of YCP is evangelization — encouraging young adults to spread the faith in their own lives and get involved in service to others.”
At the June 1 launch party, complimentary appetizers will be served. A cash bar will be available. Plenty of parking is available. The event is free. Bring a friend. Questions should be directed to 973-634-8080.