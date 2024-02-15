Diocese holds luncheon for retired priests at Parsippany parish

The Ministry of Retired Priests of the Paterson Diocese held a winter luncheon on Feb. 7 at St. Ann Parish in Parsippany. They learned about end-of-life issues from two speakers, Nancy Heslin Reading, an elder care lawyer in Newton, and MaryLou Rafferty, a hospice nurse. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney also spoke to the priests. Father Richard Bay, diocesan minister to senior priests, pastor of St. Simon in the Green Pond neighborhood of Rockaway Township, and chairman of priestly life, served as master of ceremonies. The retired priests received cards made by first-graders of St. Vincent Martyr School in Madison for Catholic Schools Week. Students also made cards for priests living at Merry Heart Senior Services in Roxbury and for those at Nazareth Village, the diocesan retirement facility in Chester.