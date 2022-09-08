Diocese hosts catechetical leaders from around the state at St. Paul Inside the Walls

MADISON The Paterson Diocese recently hosted a gathering of the N.J. Province with the directors of catechetical offices in the Newark Archdiocese and the four Catholic dioceses in the Garden State, which was held at the diocesan Evangelization Center at St. Paul Inside the Walls here.
“We shared one challenge and one hope, as we look forward to beginning a new year,” said Father Yojaneider Garcia, director of the Office of Catechesis and Faith Formation for the Paterson Diocese.
On that day, Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization, celebrated Mass for the gathering’s participants, which was followed by a luncheon.
In addition to Father Garcia, the catechetical leaders were: Patty Rodriguez, director of the Catechetical Office in Newark; Joanne DePasquale-Parent, associate director of adult and family catechesis and parish catechetics in Hudson and Essex counties in the Newark Archdiocese; Carol C. Mascola, director of the Office of Discipleship Formation for Children in the Metuchen Diocese; Denise Contino, director of the Department of Catechesis of the Trenton Diocese; and Lee Mirenda DelleMonache, director of religious education in the Camden Diocese.
During the gathering, the catechetical leaders discussed catechist formation and certification, including the question, “What is working and not working to train catechists?” Father Garcia said.
In addition, the leaders shared some perspectives on the formation for catechists and Catholic schoolteachers regarding gender and sexuality. They discussed the N.J. State diversity law, which is now in effect for the 2021-2022 school year. Its aim is to teach students about “economic diversity, equity, inclusion, tolerance, and belonging in connection with gender and sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, disabilities, and religious tolerance,” according to the legislation. They talked about what communications have been sent to parishes and if there have been any reactions to the law from those parishes or from others, the priest said.
Participants discussed bullying protocols and policies in faith-formation programs, including the question, “In what ways are your parishes handling situations that transfer from schools?” They also spoke about Catholic school religion curriculum, including the question, “Any lessons learned from recent review and revision experiences?” Father Garcia said.
At the gathering, the catechetical leaders spoke about opportunities for collaboration, specifically around the latest edition of the new Directory for Catechesis (DC), the priest said.
Published in 2020, the new directory emphasizes the role of catechesis in the mission of evangelization, as set out previously in the teachings in the Gospels, Church documents, and past editions of the DC. Pope Francis approved the latest edition of the DC, which calls catechesis “an essential part of the broader process of renewal that the Church is called to bring about.” The document urges every baptized person to find new ways to communicate the faith with commitment and responsibility and outlines three key actions: witnessing, mercy, and dialogue, Father Garcia said.