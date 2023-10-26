Diocese observes World Mission Sunday with annual Mass

World Mission Sunday was celebrated in the Paterson Diocese with an annual Mass on Oct. 22 at St. Paul Church in Prospect Park.
Father Paul Manning, the diocesan vicar for evangelization, was the main celebrant of the Mass, which was concelebrated by about eight missionary priests. Religious sisters from around the diocese also attended.
An award was presented to Dilan Garo, a student of St. Gerard School in Paterson, a winner of the Nationwide Christmas Artwork Contest sponsored by the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA), a pontifical mission society. Also, St. Gerard Majella School was honored for its extraordinary commitment to poor children through MCA.