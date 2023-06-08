Diocese to hold first Marian pilgrimage to Washington, D.C., since 2017

The Paterson Diocese is inviting local Catholics to take part in what promises to be a powerful spiritual experience: a Marian pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., in October. Participants have two options: a one-day pilgrimage on Saturday, Oct. 14, or an overnight, two-day pilgrimage, from Friday, Oct. 13 to Saturday, Oct. 14.
“This diocesan-led pilgrimage will give many Catholics from our local parishes an opportunity to be in one place to honor our Blessed Mother, who is the patroness of the Church in the United States, and worship almighty God. This will be a great blessing to the Church of Paterson,” said Father Michael Rodak, diocesan pilgrimage director, who is organizing the pilgrimage — the first for the diocese since 2017.
Parishes are asked to hold sign-ups for the one-day pilgrimage over two or three weekends starting on the weekends of the Feast of Corpus Christi, June 11, or Father’s Day, June 18. A second round of sign-ups will be in early September, said Father Rodak, also pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Hardyston.
For the one-day pilgrimage, all pilgrims will visit the impressive Byzantine and Romanesque basilica. They will attend Mass with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on his first diocesan pilgrimage as bishop and have the opportunity for confession in the Crypt Church. Pilgrims also can pray a multilingual rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy and enjoy quiet time in personal prayer. The basilica has more than 80 chapels and oratories.
“ ‘Church’ has two meanings — a building and the people of God. This pilgrimage will give pilgrims the opportunity to renew their love of Church and worship together as a Church people of the diocese,” Father Rodak said.
The one-day experience will include bus transportation to Washington, D.C., from various parishes in the Paterson Diocese, leaving between 6 and 6:45 a.m. depending on the departure point. The cost is $65 per person, which includes bus transportation, gratuities, and activities at the shrine.
For the overnight tour, buses will pick up pilgrims on Friday from two locations in the diocese (to be determined). They will visit the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America. Founded by Franciscan Friars in 1899, the monastery has a Byzantine-style church and replicas of the shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto and of shrines from the Holy Land, including Mount Calvary, as well as a cloister walk and beautiful gardens.
The two-day pilgrimage includes bus transportation, a banquet dinner on Friday night with Bishop Sweeney, a Saturday breakfast buffet, all taxes/gratuities, and deluxe accommodations at The Weston Tysons Corner Hotel in Falls Church, Va. The cost is $335 per person for single occupancy and $280 per person for double occupancy.
Parishes are instructed not to charter buses on their own. There is a limit on bus availability, so all buses should be chartered by the Diocesan Pilgrimage Office.
“Pilgrims will worship together in a great edifice, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, which is the largest Roman Catholic church in the Americas and one of the largest in the world,” Father Rodak said. “Being on pilgrimage gives you a feeling of exhilaration about your spiritual life — a true journey of faith and hope. It’s a long day, but it’s rewarding.”
Sign-ups for the one-day trip will take place in parishes. Those interested in the two-day trip should contact Father Rodak by phone at the Diocesan Pilgrimage Office at 973-827-8030; by email at [email protected]; or by mail, care of the Diocesan Pilgrimage Office, 4 Beaver Run Rd., Hardyston, N.J. 07419.