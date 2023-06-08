Diocese to welcome 10 new deacons

The Diocese of Paterson will welcome 10 new deacons into the service of the Church on Saturday when Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney ordains them at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. The men have completed a five-year program of prayer, study, and formation. All are invited to join in this significant moment for the local Church of Paterson at 10:30 a.m. at the cathedral in person or via livestream.
♦ Karl Alorbi, age 60, was born in Ghana. He is happily married to Mabel, and they have three adult children. Dr. Alorbi is an assistant professor at Saint Peter’s University, in Jersey City, N.J., where he teaches at the Guarini Business School. He earned his professional undergraduate and graduate degrees in Ghana and the U. K. and a Master's in Theology from Seton Hall University. He is a parishioner at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany. He takes delight in all issues related to catechesis. He is a member of the Serra Club, an international organization that vigorously promotes and supports vocations to the ministerial priesthood and consecrated life in the Catholic Church.
♦ James Edward Caulfield, age 62, was born and raised in Rahway, N.J., the son of John and Loretta Caulfield. Caulfield received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education from Montclair State University in 1983, a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Montclair State University in 2011, and a Master’s in Theology from Seton Hall University in 2023. Caulfield has been a music teacher in the Parsippany Troy Hills Schools since 2001. Previously he taught music at Morris Catholic and was a Human Resources manager with AT&T from 1983-2000. Caulfield is a member of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany, N.J., where he volunteers as a music minister, lector, and extraordinary minister of holy Communion. Caulfield is married to Coleen Mary Caulfield. They have four children and one grandson.
♦ Kevin J. DeCoursey, age 65, was born in 1958 in Long Island to Joseph and Maureen DeCoursey. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Scranton, a law degree from Seton Hall School of Law, and was admitted to the New Jersey Bar in December 1983. DeCoursey earned a Master’s in Theology from Seton Hall University. DeCoursey was a former assistant prosecutor for Essex County, N.J. He also worked for CNA Insurance and Selective Insurance Company, was a partner in the firm of O’Toole & Couch, and is currently a managing partner for Progressive Insurance Company Staff counsel in New Jersey. DeCoursey and Lenore Hagan married in 1983, moved to Florham Park, and became members of Holy Family Parish, where DeCoursey is a lector. Lenore went home to our Lord on Dec. 1, 2017. Kevin and Lenore have three children and three grandchildren, with a fourth grandchild due in early June 2023.
♦ David Galdi, age 62, was born in Bergen County, N.J., to Alfred and Frances Galdi. He has been married to his wife, Kathy, for over 25 years, and they have two children. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University and a Master’s in Theology from Seton Hall University. Galdi is employed as a web administrator. Galdi has been a parishioner at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church in Chester, N.J., for 24 years. He has been involved as a catechist, extraordinary minister of holy Communion, lector, IT administrative support volunteer, men’s Cornerstone team, and the Community at Homeless Solutions in Morristown.
♦ Paweł Halat, age 48, was born in Poland. He and his wife Norma live in Wallington, N.J. They have three teenage children, Anna Gabriela, Juan Pablo, and Maria Isabela. In his professional life, Halat is involved in residential real estate sales and management. He received a Certificate in Diaconal Studies from Seton Hall University. Halat and his wife are parishioners of Holy Trinity Parish in Passaic, N.J., where they are catechists and are involved with sacramental preparation and youth ministry.
♦ Eric Kispert, age 57, was born in Scranton, Pa., to Charlotte and Edwin R. Kispert. He received a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree from the University of Scranton, a Master of Social Work degree from Marywood University, and a Master’s in Theology from Seton Hall University. Kispert and his wife Debby are members of Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Parish in Cedar Knolls, where they are the co-chairpersons of Notre Dame’s Marriage Ministry. They have two adult children. They are the owners of Denville Family Counseling, where they have worked together for nearly 25 years.
♦ Victor Javier Piedrasanta, age 49, was born in Guatemala. He is married to Gloria, and they live in Hardyston, N.J. They have two children, Eduardo and Andrea. Piedrasanta earned a degree in Management and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Master's in Theology from Seton Hall University. He works for Colgate Palmolive as an information technology manager. Piedrasanta is a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, where he is an extraordinary minister of holy Communion, a lector, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
♦ John J. Robayo, age 61, was born in Columbia to Luis Alfredo and Beatriz Robayo. Robayo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Master's in Theology from Seton Hall University. He is currently vice president-information security at Prudential Insurance Company in Newark. Robayo attends Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Sparta, where he has been involved in RCIA and Cornerstone and is a catechist. He and his wife of 32 years, Rose, have three adult daughters: Leah, Natalia, and Raquel.
♦ George M. Sensale, age 64, a native of Paterson, N.J., is one of five children born to Giuseppe (Joe) and Tessie Sensale. After graduating from William Paterson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Economics, he started the first of many successful businesses. Sensale is currently coowner of Butcher Block Foods and the owner of Newpro Construction Corporation. He earned a Master’s in Theology from Seton Hall University. Sensale has been married to his high school sweetheart, Lu Ann, for 41 years. They have six children and eight grandchildren. They now reside in Andover Township and are parishioners of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta, N.J.
♦ Frank Vezzuto, age 55, was born in Jersey City, N.J. He and his wife Diane live in Rockaway, N.J. They have two adult children and are expecting their first grandchild. Vezzuto received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Marist College and a Master’s in Theology from Seton Hall University. He has worked selling educational/research services in the pharmaceutical industry for over 20 years. Vezzuto is a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Dover, where he serves as the first Communion catechist, Men’s Ministry co-leader, and prayer group leader for a local senior community.