Diocese welcomes Salesian Sister Theresa Lee as new chancellor

Salesian Sister Theresa Lee knows something about stepping out of her comfort zone — with the grace of God.
Seven years ago, the usually reserved sister took on a prominent new role: as vocations director of the Eastern Province of her religious community, the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco, in North Haledon. She stepped up to become a public face of her order, traveling up to 20 events a month — with support from God and her fellow sisters.
Once again, Sister Theresa is calling on the Lord and her community as she takes on a new challenge: as diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious, effective Feb. 1.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney named her to the post. Sister Theresa succeeds Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, who retired from active ministry on Dec. 1 and now lives at her community’s motherhouse in Mendham.
“I’m very happy to work with Bishop Sweeney, the chancery team, and my fellow religious to serve all the people of the diocese and to help grow the diocese in any way the Holy Spirit leads us,” said Sister Theresa, a fully professed religious since 2006 who has 27 years of varied experiences in pastoral life.
In an announcement of the appointment last week, Bishop Sweeney said Sister Theresa “radiates the joy of the Gospel and is well grounded in the charisms of her [Salesian] founders, St. John Bosco and Mother Mary Mazzarello.”
“We all look forward to welcoming Sister Theresa to her work in the Paterson Diocese,” Bishop Sweeney said. He asked the diocesan faithful, “As Sister Theresa prepares to take up her responsibilities, please keep her in prayer.”
As chancellor, Sister Theresa will pray for Pope Francis, Bishop Sweeney, her Chancery team, and the people of the diocese. She will work with the bishop on his projects and “carry on a dialogue with people that leads to action.”
As delegate, she will be present to religious communities of men and women that serve the diocese. She will listen to and accompany them and serve as a liaison between them and the bishop.
“The many religious communities in the diocese continue to build the Church of Paterson with an incredible diversity of charisms and gifts. The Holy Spirit continues to inspire us to new life, to serve with joy,” she said.
Recently, Sister Theresa also served her community as director of VIDES-East USA (Volunteers International in Development, Education, and Solidarity). The organization gives men and women 18-30 years old opportunities to volunteer in the United States or any of the 130 countries where the Salesians serve. They assist in ministries related to youth, family, and health care. Sister Theresa also has served in various capacities in education and formation in her order. She was the vocations director from 2015 to 2022.
Born in Korea, Sister Theresa came to the United States very young and was raised in parishes in Orange, Jersey City, and Park Ridge in the Newark Archdiocese. Her family attended Mass every Sunday, and she attended Catholic school in her early years. She is the second of four girls. After graduating from Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., in 1988, she considered a career in teaching.
Although she wasn’t thinking about a religious vocation, Sister Theresa was active as a catechist and in youth and retreat ministry at St. Andrew Kim Parish in Orange. In her 20s, she attended a retreat that changed her life.
“While praying, I had a moment of clarity. I felt the call to this vocation which gave me a feeling of pure joy and peace that could only be divinely inspired,” she said.
At that time, Sister Theresa worked in New York City. She attended daily Mass, prayed the rosary, received regular confession, spent time with God in churches before and after work, and read books by prominent Catholics. In 1996, she entered the Salesians, which was founded in 1872.
“The Salesians have a strong prayer and community life, a mission to serve young people and the poor, and have a global reach and a simplicity of life. We are a growing community. I feel at home with the Salesians, where I also continue to grow,” said Sister Theresa. “I look forward to continuing to walk with others and sharing life.”