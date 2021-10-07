Diocese’s Red Mass honors past recipients of Advocati Christi Award

MADISON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney recognized the past six recipients of the diocesan Advocati Christi Award, which honored them for their commitment to the legal profession and their Catholic faith, during the sixth annual Red Mass on Oct. 3 in the auditorium of St. Paul Inside the Walls here. The Bishop thanked the past awardees, all lawyers, for demonstrating “integrity, professionalism, and collegiality” in the field of the law as people of faith.
Judges, lawyers, other legal personnel, family, and friends gathered for the Red Mass in the Diocese’s Evangelization Center to honor the past six recipients: Andrew E. Anselmi of McCusker, Anselmi, Rosen & Carvelli, PC, who received the award in 2016; Michael Critchley Sr., of Critchley, Kinum & DeNoia, LLC, 2017; Domenick Carmagnola of Carmagnola and Ritardi, LLC, 2018; Karol Corbin Walker of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, LLP, 2019; and Kenneth Mullaney, general counsel for the Paterson Diocese, 2020 [see their biographies on page 8].
During the year they were honored, each of them was presented with an award that is a portrait of St. Thomas More, patron saint of the legal profession.
“Thank you for your integrity, professionalism, and collegiality in your vocation and thank you for your spouses, who gave you the support you that needed to navigate the challenges you face legally and professionally and as people of faith,” Bishop Sweeney told the past recipients on Sunday. It was his second celebration of the Red Mass in the Diocese since becoming Bishop of Paterson in July 2020 but it was his first in-person Red Mass. Last year, the Bishop celebrated the annual liturgy and presented Mullaney with his award virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. “You are an example for the legal community,” the Bishop told all of them.
During the Mass, the congregation also prayed that God confers the Holy Spirit upon members of the legal profession. The liturgy was celebrated by Bishop Sweeney and concelebrated by several diocesan priests, including Father Paul Manning, St. Paul’s executive director and diocesan vicar for evangelization.
The Mass took place at the usual time of the Young Adult Mass, so members of the young adult community participated, along with past recipients of Advocati Christi. Coordinating the event were staff members of St. Paul’s and Advocati Christi, a fellowship of Catholic lawyers and judges, who are committed to their faith and profession and to mentoring other legal professionals. A reception in the mansion of St. Paul’s followed.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney said that, over the years, the understanding of Natural Law and the definition of marriage have changed. But has the truth changed?, he asked the congregation.
“It’s important that when we read and reflect on the Scriptures, that we listen to Jesus prayerfully and carefully. We must listen to the context of his whole teaching. We believe that Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life and reveals the truth that makes us free. Is it always easy to see clearly that truth and where that truth lies? We know that it’s not always easy,” Bishop Sweeney said.
Bishop Sweeney added, “We need to discern God’s law through our experience, nature, intellect, and will” and “through the teachings of the Church and the revelation that comes from the Word of God.”
When speaking the truth, it’s important that we remember, “Jesus calls us to love one another as he loves us. Jesus always spoke with love.
“We sometimes need to speak with so-called ‘tough love’ but that should never be alienating or make someone feel as if they are not a beautiful child of God,” Bishop Sweeney said.
After the Red Mass, Corbin Walker, one of the past Advocati Award recipients, called Bishop Sweeney’s homily “inspired.”
“He gave us Catholic lawyers something to strive for and keep at the forefront: that it is our obligation, responsibility, and duty not to do for ourselves, but for others,” Corbin Walker said.
Anselmi, another past award recipient, said, “In his homily, Bishop Sweeney said that we must speak the truth but, before we think of condemning anyone, we need to see the kingdom through the eyes of Christ.”