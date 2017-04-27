BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Paterson’s St. Stephen Parish welcomes Bishop for worldwide celebration

PATERSON This past Sunday, Catholics around the world marked Divine Mercy Sunday, a feast designated by St. Pope John Paul II in 2001, which is held on the Second Sunday of Easter. The feast is based on the diaries of a young Polish nun named St. Faustina Kowlaska and her encounters with Jesus, who presented himself to her as Divine Mercy during the 1930s.



St. Stephen Parish here, one of the most diverse communities in the Paterson Diocese, marked the feast with a tri-lingual Mass celebrated in English, Polish and Spanish April 23.



Bishop Serratelli was main celebrant of the Mass with Father Dariusz Kaminski, pastor of St. Stephen’s, and several diocesan priests as concelebrants. Some of the priests wore special vestments with the Divine Mercy image of Jesus.



Father Kaminski has a special devotion to Divine Mercy. It started during his formative years in Poland where he was born. St. Stephen Parish honors the devotion to Divine Mercy year-round with special holy hours, a pilgrim statue of the Blessed Mother that travels from parishioners’ homes and with the Eucharistic Missionaries of the Divine Mercy.



At the start of the Divine Mercy Sunday Mass, Father Kaminski thanked Bishop Serratelli for celebrating the Feast of Divine Mercy with the St. Stephen’s community each year. Then children of the parish, dressed in native garb presented the Bishop with roses.



In his homily, which he gave in both English and Spanish, the Bishop reflected on the day’s Gospel about St. Thomas, who doubted Jesus’ Resurrection until he could see and feel the wounds of Jesus.



“God’s mercy changes unbelievers into believers,” said the Bishop in his homily. “When the Apostles told Thomas of the Resurrection, he refused to believe. But even though he doubted that Jesus was raised from the dead, Jesus did not dismiss him. Jesus did not condemn him for his lack of faith. Rather a week later, Jesus appears before the same disciple in the upper room and this time Thomas is with him.”



The Bishop said, “With great love and compassion, Jesus offers Thomas, the doubter, the chance to do something he didn’t deserve. He offers him the chance to touch his wounds with his fingers and to put his hand in Jesus’ side. That great mercy of Jesus changed Thomas on the spot from an unbelieving disciple to a believing Apostle. And he uttered what is the highest profession of faith in the entire Gospel tradition. Touched by God’s mercy, he cried out ‘My Lord and My God.’ ”



“Today Mercy Sunday, we remember Thomas for what the Risen Lord did for him, which he also does for each of us. Jesus understands our misgivings, our hurts, our weakness, our doubts. He knows all too well our human condition. Jesus breaks through the locked doors of our hearts and makes us true believers of his Risen presence,” said the Bishop.



Because this year marks the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of the Blessed Mother before three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, Bishop Serratelli made an act of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary with the parish community. He told the parishioners to continuously stay close to the Blessed Mother.



Following the act of consecration, an image of the Blessed Mother carried by ushers was processed around the church aisles and parishioners waved white cloths as “Ave Maria of Fatima” was sung.



At the close of Mass, Father Kaminski remembered Eva Serratelli, the Bishop’s mother, who passed away on April 27, 2014, which was the date Divine Mercy Sunday was marked that year.



Father Kaminski said, “Bishop Serratelli, please look for one second at the faces of our parishioners. Look at our eyes and look into our hearts. We wish you on this day of Divine Mercy Sunday, you could feel the same love and affection of our parishioners that you felt of your beloved mother — Mrs. Eva Serratelli.”



Bishop Serratelli thanked the community and said, “I want to express my sincere gratitude to this community — for your faith and devotion — and to your pastor, for being an inspiration to all of us.”