DMA: I am blessed to observe the impact of your generosity

By TIM POTTER
CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
The 2023 Diocesan Ministries Appeal kicks off this week with the theme “I Have Called You By Name.” This annual initiative helps support seminarian formation, Catholic Charities, urban Catholic education, and care for our senior priests. Thousands of our neighbors are helped each year, thanks to the generosity of thousands of parishioners in the Paterson Diocese who financially support this important Appeal.
For over 30 years, I have been blessed to be the individual responsible for conducting and planning the Appeal in our diocese. A lot has happened within that span of time. Over these last three decades, our Church has experienced both joys and difficulties. Our nation has seen economic booms and recessions. Our diocese has been blessed with bishops who have served us well with their unique gifts and talents. On a personal level, my daughters, who appeared on Appeal posters as children (one in 2001 and one in 2004), are all grown up and probably embarrassed that I even mentioned them in print.
What has not changed over time is the outpouring of generosity from our parishioners to the needs of their neighbors in our diocese. For over 30 years, the faithful throughout Morris, Passaic, and Sussex counties have responded to the Gospel imperative to care for their sisters and brothers in need. Their support, year after year, has been beautiful to witness because it has helped transform so many lives for the better. As Chief Development Officer, I see firsthand all the good work that is accomplished thanks to those who give to the Diocesan Ministries Appeal. It makes me incredibly proud to be a Catholic in our diocese!
I have also been inspired by the countless conversations I have had over the years with many parishioners who show true happiness in the act of giving and being able to help people who may be less fortunate. Simply put, when a gift is given with joy, it is priceless, regardless of the amount.
There is an exciting addition to our Appeal this year. Along with the needs referred to at the beginning of this column, this year’s Diocesan Ministries Appeal is committing $200,000 annually for the next three years to assist with the complete renovation of the Father English Food Pantry in Paterson, where thousands of people experiencing true hardship are helped each month. When completed, it will increase the pantry space, expand the clothing distribution area, provide enhanced services for our veterans, and much more.
Please continue to read The Beacon in the coming weeks to learn more about the food pantry renovation and the rest of the wonderful work made possible through the charity of the parishioners in our diocese.
While no one can predict now what changes we will see in the next 30 years, I have no doubt that the one constant will be the generosity of spirit of the people of the Paterson Diocese.
Please consider participating in our Appeal.
To make a donation or pledge online, scan the QR code below or visit 2023appeal.org. Call 973-777-8818, ext. 215 for more information.
May God bless you!