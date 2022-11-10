DMA supports priests in retirement

They discuss news of the Church and the diocese. They also talk about goings-on in their lives, including homilies they recently delivered — or just kid each other.
Several of the 10 priests, who live at Nazareth Village, the diocesan priest’s retirement residence in Chester enjoy engaging in lively conversation together over a home-cooked meal at noon each day. That’s one of the reasons that Father Brendan Murray, pastor emeritus of Sacred Heart/Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Dover, chose to reside at Nazareth: to live in community — and fraternity— with his brother priests.
“We are attentive to each other’s needs. We get along well together,” said Father Murray, who lives in one of Nazareth’s condominium buildings with three other retired priests.
These priests can live at Nazareth thanks to the generosity of the diocesan faithful through the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA), which supports ministries of charity throughout the Church of Paterson. The DMA also helps fund Catholic Charities’ three agencies — Catholic Family and Community Services, the Straight & Narrow drug and alcohol abuse treatment program, and the Department for Persons with Disabilities — which provide countless services to thousands in the diocese. It also supports seminarian education, priests’ healthcare needs, and inner-city Catholic elementary education, said Timothy Potter, chief development officer of the diocese.
“I’m grateful to the people of the diocese, who give to the Diocesan Ministries Appeal to make it possible for me to live here,” Father Murray said.
A resident since 2019, Father Murray also wanted to live at Nazareth so he would still live independently while helping at local parishes. He assists at Our Lady of the Lake Parish in North Arlington, Victoria Mews Assisted Living in Boonton, Sacred Heart/Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Dover, and the cloistered sisters of the Discalced Carmelites of Morristown. The priest still performs weddings, funerals, and other services, he said.
“It’s convenient and comfortable. It’s easy to get to wherever I need to go from Chester,” Father Murray said. “The staff is wonderful. They are helpful and friendly. They make Nazareth Village feel like home.”
Each priest-resident at Nazareth has a sitting room, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette. In addition, common rooms include a recreation room, library, refectory, TV room, parlors, laundry, physical therapy room, and exercise room. The staff provides the noon meal, laundry service, and housekeeping. The priests are charged a portion of their monthly pension as rent. Nazareth Village is under the direction of the diocesan Office of Clergy Personnel.
The late Bishop Frank J. Rodimer led the creation of Nazareth Village 28 years ago to be a supportive independent living facility for retired diocesan priests. Today, Nazareth consists of 10 condominiums that are connected to form five large buildings, which include the Cabrini Home Health Care Facility.
Some nursing support is available to assist priests with their personal needs. However, Nazareth is not a healthcare facility. If the priests’ needs change to require nursing home care, a referral will be made to an appropriate facility.
The cornerstone and heart of Nazareth is its chapel — Our Lady, Mother of Priests Chapel — allowing priests to celebrate Mass when they are not helping out in area parishes.
Last week Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney announced that Father Brian P. Quinn was appointed the new director of Nazareth Village. He will remain pastor of St. Matthew the Apostle Parish in Randolph.
A resident of Nazareth Village for 12 years, Father Ronald Sordillo, former parochial vicar of St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison, also enjoys a busy schedule of service in retirement. He helps out at the infirmary of the Religious Teachers Filippini in Morristown, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Flanders, St. Bridget Parish in Peapack in the Metuchen Diocese, and Merry Heart nursing home and assisted living in Succasunna.
“This is a wonderful place for priests to retire,” Father Sordillo said.
