Do you know that Carlo Acutis is about to be Canonized? And have you heard from his Mom?

As we enter into the Fourth Week of Lent, drawing closer to Holy Week and Easter, I wanted to be sure that readers are aware that (Blessed) Carlo Acutis will be canonized on “Divine Mercy Sunday” at the close of the Jubilee of Adolescents on April 27, 2025.
If you (possibly) have not yet heard of Carlo Acutis or are not familiar with the details of his brief but beautiful life story, I would refer you to an article that I wrote in April of 2021. I also continue to recommend the wonderful (small) book that first “introduced” me to Carlo: Blessed Carlo Acutis: Five Steps to Being a Saint by Msgr. Anthony Figueiredo. You can purchase it at Amazon.