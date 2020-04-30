Doctors come to N.J.

PATERSON In a much-needed effort to assist with the coronavirus pandemic surge of patients here, Colorado-based Centura Health is sending caregivers to three New Jersey hospitals to relieve staff at the front lines.
Arriving on April 21 on a commercial flight provided by United Airlines, the group of 34 joined teams at Catholic Healthcare Partnership of New Jersey (CHPNJ) hospitals, including St. Joseph’s Health, based in Paterson; Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth; and St. Peter’s Healthcare System in New Brunswick. The three hospital systems are part of the CHPNJ, and have all witnessed unprecedented volumes of COVID-19 patients in the pandemic.
“These are heroes helping heroes. We’re thrilled to welcome our colleagues from Centura Health to New Jersey, and are grateful that they have stepped up to help us care for our communities,” said Kevin J. Slavin, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health.
“Each Centura Health caregiver has an inner calling to minister where the need is, as we have always done in our 138-year history, and to stand by their fellow heroes to extend hope, healing, and kindness in a most critical time,” said Peter D. Banko, president and CEO, Centura Health.
Determined to help those caring for the ill in their communities, Centura Health asked members across their workforce (who were not presently in active service due to low volumes and the postponement of elective surgeries and procedures) if they would serve in this special request. A combination of Registered Nurses with medical, surgical and Emergency Room Department experience and an administrator, who will serve as an ambassador, have accepted assignments across these New Jersey facilities.
“COVID-19 is first and foremost a human tragedy, affecting hundreds of thousands of people including our neighbors and families,” said Banko. “This efficiently effective virus didn’t come with a script or playbook, and we are learning and sharing experiences with one another.”
Through CHP, participating hospitals were able to submit their requests for Centura staff, who will work for a minimum of three weeks and up to four weeks, as a part of each N.J. facilities’ care team. Centura caregivers will be paid for this deployment and be provided the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) per CDC guidelines, for their assignment.
“The selflessness of these healthcare heroes is truly inspiring,” said Sister of Charity of St. Elizabeth Patricia Codey, president of CHPNJ. “We are grateful for their courage and assistance and pray for their safety as they serve Catholic Healthcare Partnership of N.J.’s hospitals and its patients at this critical time.”
United Airlines quickly responded to the need for additional medical staff, and announced April 20 with N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy, a partnership for the commercial airline to provide flights to transport healthcare workers into the state. This initiative is the first.
“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact New Jersey, home to our Newark hub, we believe it’s essential to support healthcare workers who choose to risk their own lives by joining the front lines in the state to fight against the virus and offer relief to existing medical workers who have been working tirelessly,” said Jill Kaplan, president of New Jersey/New York for United Airlines.
According to Gary S. Horan, president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center, “These professionals from Centura are literally coming to New Jersey in the nick of time. Six solid weeks of ever increasing numbers of COVID patients have taken a toll on all our hospitals.”
Leslie D. Hirsch, president and CEO at St. Peter’s Healthcare System added, “At St. Peter’s, we feel blessed for the help we are receiving from Centura’s selfless healthcare heroes and thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with some of our fellow Catholic hospitals in New Jersey. Our mission truly breathes life into an oft-repeated belief: ‘We’re all in this together,’ ” said Hirsch.